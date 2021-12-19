Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired bombshell gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere: All pics here
fashion

Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired bombshell gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere: All pics here

  • Priyanka Chopra arrived in style at The Matrix Resurrections premiere with Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the star cast. She wore a futuristic bombshell gown that seemed to be inspired by her character Sati in the film.
Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired bombshell gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere: All pics here
Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired bombshell gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere: All pics here
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The star cast of the much-anticipated Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections arrived in style for screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18 in San Francisco, California. Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and more walked the green carpet at the glamorous premiere. Priyanka looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder silver-coloured gown for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra arrived on the green carpet wearing a bombshell off-the-shoulder couture gown featuring futuristic details. The star's floor-grazing dress is reminiscent of her character Sati in The Matrix Resurrections film, as the actor chose the same colour palette as Sati's outfit for the premiere. And this similarity has us swooning over the star's sartorial prowess.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka from the star-studded event are going viral on social media. Keep scrolling to take a look at them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at The Matrix Resurrections premiere.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. (Reuters)

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra is THE style icon in 3 new sultry avatars for Matrix Resurrections promotion: All pics

Priyanka's bombshell attire features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a rust-orange coloured fan-shaped addition on the front. Additionally, the gown came replete with reflective sequins in multiple shades like gold, purple, pink, green, and so many more hues. 

The risqué thigh-baring slit on the side added a sensuous touch to the star's futuristic attire.

Priyanka accessorised her gown with matching shimmery pointed stilettos, rings and statement diamond earrings. Side-swept open locks styled in soft waves rounded off her hairdo.

Priyanka's make-up picks for her Sati-inspired look for the premiere was literally the cherry on top of the cake. She opted for a bold look, including double winged eyeliner, mascara-clad lashes, glittery bronze nail paint, nude bronze lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour.

Priyanka Chopra's look is reminiscent of her character Sati in the film.&nbsp;
Priyanka Chopra's look is reminiscent of her character Sati in the film. 

Priyanka's outfit choices throughout the promotion of The Matrix Resurrections has been nothing less than incredible. Here's a look at some of our recent favourites.

Priyanka's upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. It is the fourth film from the Matrix franchise.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out