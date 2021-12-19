Priyanka Chopra in Sati-inspired bombshell gown stuns at The Matrix Resurrections premiere: All pics here

The star cast of the much-anticipated Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections arrived in style for screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18 in San Francisco, California. Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick and more walked the green carpet at the glamorous premiere. Priyanka looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder silver-coloured gown for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra arrived on the green carpet wearing a bombshell off-the-shoulder couture gown featuring futuristic details. The star's floor-grazing dress is reminiscent of her character Sati in The Matrix Resurrections film, as the actor chose the same colour palette as Sati's outfit for the premiere. And this similarity has us swooning over the star's sartorial prowess.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka from the star-studded event are going viral on social media. Keep scrolling to take a look at them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. (Reuters)

Priyanka's bombshell attire features an off-the-shoulder neckline with a rust-orange coloured fan-shaped addition on the front. Additionally, the gown came replete with reflective sequins in multiple shades like gold, purple, pink, green, and so many more hues.

The risqué thigh-baring slit on the side added a sensuous touch to the star's futuristic attire.

Priyanka accessorised her gown with matching shimmery pointed stilettos, rings and statement diamond earrings. Side-swept open locks styled in soft waves rounded off her hairdo.

Priyanka's make-up picks for her Sati-inspired look for the premiere was literally the cherry on top of the cake. She opted for a bold look, including double winged eyeliner, mascara-clad lashes, glittery bronze nail paint, nude bronze lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour.

Priyanka Chopra's look is reminiscent of her character Sati in the film.

Priyanka's outfit choices throughout the promotion of The Matrix Resurrections has been nothing less than incredible. Here's a look at some of our recent favourites.

Priyanka's upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. It is the fourth film from the Matrix franchise.

