Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas takes over California in date-night-ready crop top and thigh-slit skirt: All pics inside

Nailing date night fashion requires a perfect balance between comfort, effortless styling, and voguish outfits. And a few of our favourite celebrity couples know how to perfectly slay the date-night look like pros, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Recently, the husband and wife stepped out in West Hollywood, California, and proved our statement right. While Priyanka chose a monotone crop top and front slit skirt set, Nick complemented her in linen pants, shorts and a tank top. Keep scrolling to check out what Nick and Priyanka wore for the dinner date and their photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in West Hollywood city, California, for enjoying a dinner date at a restaurant. The paparazzi clicked the couple enjoying the outing and walking towards the restaurant while holding hands. They chose classy ensembles for the occasion, perfect for late-night dinner dates or a beach outing on a balmy summer day. Don't forget to take some styling tips from Nick and Priyanka. Check out their pictures here. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Why the actor will forever remain our favourite Desi Girl)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka chose a tangerine-hued velvety ensemble for her romantic dinner date with Nick Jonas. Her fit features a sleeveless top with a round neckline, cropped hem baring her midriff, bodycon fitting, and gathered details. She wore a matching figure-skimming skirt with the top. It has a wrap detail, front thigh-high slit, gathered elements, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Priyanka teamed her classy look with embellished high heels, a metallic watch, matching earrings, and a white patterned leather top handle bag. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted open tresses, bright red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter.

Nick complemented her in a white ganji top tucked inside dark brown linen straight-fit pants and a beige printed half-sleeve shirt with an open front. He completed the outfit with black dress shoes, a sleek watch, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of their date-night outfits?