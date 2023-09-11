Priyanka Chopra with Preity Zinta steals the spotlight at Jonas Brothers concert in cut-out dress: Watch videos

Priyanka Chopra attended a Jonas Brothers concert at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, last night (IST). Actor Preity Zinta also accompanied the star at the show, where they both cheered for Nick Jonas. Videos of Priyanka and Preity having a blast at the concert made it to social media. However, the former's OOTD (Outfit of the Day) for the occasion stole the spotlight. She wore a black cut-out bodycon dress. Scroll ahead to check it out.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Jonas Brothers concert with Preity Zinta

Priyanka Chopra, with Preity Zinta, attends Jonas Brothers concert in a black cut-out dress. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert with Preity Zinta. Several fan pages of Priyanka shared clips of her enjoying the show, dancing to the beats, and singing along to the band's songs. Preity also posted a reel on Instagram featuring her having a gala time with Priyanka. She captioned the post, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan.”

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's Jonas Brothers concert fit

Priyanka chose a sizzling black bodycon dress for the night out. It features noodle straps, cut-out details on the torso and waist exposing her toned midriff, a wide plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, ornate gold brooch embellishments on the front, maxi-length hem, and a figure-sculpting fit accentuating her curvy frame.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with strappy high heels, stacked bracelets, a dainty gold necklace, statement earrings, and a white gold chained shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, blushed pink cheekbones, glowing skin, light contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks with the dress.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka reportedly also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.