Priyanka Chopra's Diwali gown took 2,200 hours: Torani's craft decoded

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali outfit was more than a festive red-carpet moment. The actor celebrated the festival in a custom maroon-and-gold silk gown by designer Karan Torani, and its craftsmanship is what makes the ensemble particularly interesting. According to the designer, the creation involved more than 2,200 hours of work.

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The gown brought together several Indian embroidery techniques, traditional garment references and architectural influences. Rather than relying on a conventional festive silhouette, Torani reimagined familiar Indian design elements in a contemporary, sculpted gown.

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Here's a closer look at the details behind Priyanka Chopra's Diwali outfit.

A 2,200-hour creation featuring Kashmiri aari and zardozi

The deep sindoori-coloured silk gown featured an elaborate combination of Kashmiri aari, zardozi, dori and marodi work. Mirror work, pearls and cowrie shells added further texture and detail to the ensemble.

Each technique contributed to the layered appearance of the outfit. The cowrie shells, in particular, had a personal connection: Torani said they were a nod to his Sindhi roots.

The amount of work involved also puts the focus on the time and craftsmanship behind elaborate occasionwear. With more than 2,200 hours dedicated to the gown, its embellishment was not simply decorative; it formed a central part of the design.

The Indian architecture behind Priyanka's gown

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Torani drew inspiration from India's architectural heritage, particularly jharokhas, old forts and arches that frame traditional courtyards.

This influence can be seen in the way the gown combines a structured silhouette with intricate embroidered detailing. The designer described the surface as an embroidered garden featuring birds, flowers and elements inspired by the sky.

The result was a look that brought architectural references into contemporary festive dressing rather than reproducing a traditional outfit literally.

An angiya-inspired bodice and a reimagined odhni

Another interesting detail was the gown's construction. Its sculpted, off-shoulder bodice drew inspiration from the traditional angiya, while the flowing element at the back reinterpreted the odhni.

The latter finished in cascading tassels and ghungroos, adding movement to the otherwise structured silhouette. Torani also connected these details to the symbolism of Diwali, describing them as an invocation of Goddess Lakshmi's arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} This combination of traditional references and modern construction gave the gown its distinctive identity. Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This combination of traditional references and modern construction gave the gown its distinctive identity. Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Malti {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka also shared photographs from her Diwali celebrations with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Nick complemented the festive mood in a kurta paired with an embroidered jacket.

The family photographs offered a closer glimpse of the occasion, while Priyanka's outfit pictures highlighted the gown's detailed embroidery and flowing back.

The takeaway: Indian craftsmanship beyond traditional silhouettes

What makes Priyanka's Diwali look interesting is how it brings together different craft traditions without limiting them to a conventional lehenga or saree. Kashmiri embroidery, Sindhi references, traditional garment construction and architectural inspiration all find space in a contemporary silk gown.

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It is also a reminder that festive fashion can draw from India's craft heritage in unexpected ways. Sometimes, the most memorable part of an outfit isn't its silhouette or label, but the hours of skilled work and the stories stitched into it.

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Priyanka Chopra's Diwali gown: FAQs How many hours did it take to make Priyanka Chopra's Diwali gown? According to designer Karan Torani, the custom gown took more than 2,200 hours to create, with intricate embroidery and embellishment. What inspired Priyanka Chopra's Diwali gown? The design drew inspiration from Indian architecture, including jharokhas, forts and arches. It also incorporated references to Goddess Lakshmi and the designer's Sindhi heritage. What embroidery techniques featured on Priyanka Chopra's gown? The gown featured Kashmiri aari, zardozi, dori and marodi work, along with mirror work, pearls and cowrie shells. Who designed Priyanka Chopra's Diwali outfit? Priyanka wore a custom outfit by Indian designer Karan Torani, known for incorporating traditional Indian textiles and craft references into contemporary silhouettes.

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