PV Sindhu’s stylish boss lady vibes in contrasting pantsuit stuns fashion police

As women’s sports viewership and the influence of female athletes rises, Olympics bronze medallist – PV Sindhu got even the fashion police hooked to her off-court style and her latest pictures in a pantsuit are enough to back our claim. While her stellar performance at the badminton court in Tokyo Olympics 2020 is currently the talk of the town, her ultimate boss lady vibes and minimal chic fashion in a well-fitted and contrasting pantsuit at a recent press conference in India makes us raise a toast to the sports-style queen.

A couple of pictures recently flooding the Internet give a sneak-peek of Sindhu’s uber cool look as she put her sartorial foot forward ahead of the press conference. The pictures feature the sports diva donning a sultry beige tank top, layered with a white-base blazer that sported broad checks in blue.

The well-fitted blazer came with full sleeves and two front pockets and was teamed with a pair of wide-legged beige trousers that laid fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts. It is no secret that the minimalist fashion of neutrals is wardrobe mainstays despite their subdued palette and Sindhu’s fuss-free approach only makes us fall in love with the trendy colour tone this season.

PV Sindhu in a contrasting pantsuit ahead of a press conference (Elevate Promotions)

Accessorising her look with a wristwatch and a gold finger ring, Sindhu completed her attire with a pair of white heels from Melissa that gave a touch of style to the basic look. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Sindhu opted for a dewy makeup look with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sindhu established that being inspirational in sports as well as the fashion world is a cakewalk for her, courtesy her confidence and beauty. PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira.

