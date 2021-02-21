Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree
fashion

Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree

Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan sets the Internet on fire with her hotness quotient in Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree at Dadasahab Phalke Awards | Check stunning pictures inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Radhika Madan amps up oomph factor in Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree(Instagram/radhikamadan)

Taking the Internet by storm with her sultry looks, Radhika Madan shared a slew of her pictures from Dadasahab Phalke Awards night, donning Manish Malhotra’s silver sequin saree and the fashion police nearly dropped their jaws in awe. Setting the Internet on fire with her hotness quotient, Radhika joined the bandwagon of Bollywood divas including Tara Sutaria and Mouni Roy who earlier slew the look in the same Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin saree.

Taking to her social media handle, Radhika flooded the Internet with pictures from her recent photoshoot, featuring her in the iconic six yards of elegance. Looking handsdown flawless, the Angrezi Medium star was framed exuding her simplistic charms as she posed for candids and later with the trophy for Best Actress in Supporting Role.

Radhika’s dazzling bling saree was swathed in sequins, an emblematic that well reflected the essence of Manish Malhotra World. The masterful creation of the contemporary ethnic told a story of grandeur.

The carefully handwoven sequins work on the sheet of glamour was paired with a pastel grey blouse which made it one of the most desirable ensembles and a must-have this season. Leaving her wavy curls open in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Radhika accessorised the ethnic look with a pair of hexagon-shaped earrings studded with brown gemstones and an emerald finger ring.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her light eye shadow tint, Radhika amped up the glam quotient with dewy makeup and filled-in eyebrows. Sharing her close-ups and distant shots, the diva captioned the pictures, “Last night at Dadasahab Phalke Awards. And my profiles are.... (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. What do you think of Radhika Madan’s look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
radhika madan manish malhotra manish malhotra sari angrezi medium sequin saree fashion fashion and trends fashion goal fashion trends style trends style goal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP