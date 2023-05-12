Radhika Madan's latest look in crop top and slit skirt combines the best of modern and traditional fashion

Radhika Madan has established herself as a fashion icon, frequently sharing her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From casual wear to glamorous festive outfits and formal ensembles, the actress has consistently impressed fans with her bold fashion choices. Her latest look is no exception, as she experiments with a stunning combination of various elements. If you're a fan of bold fashion and love experimentation, Radhika Madan's latest look is sure to blow your mind.

Radhika Madan's latest fashion look is sure to leave you mesmerised.(Instagram/@radhikamadan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actress is clearly in an experimental mood, donning a stunning ensemble that combines various elements. From striking patterns to distinctive accessories, Radhika's latest look showcases her fearless approach to fashion. Read on to learn more and take some fashion inspiration from her outfit. (Also read: Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra posed for a disco-themed photoshoot like this... )

Radhika Madan's stunning look in a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt

Radhika Madan surprised her fans on Friday by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption "Walking the talk." The actress stunned in a jaw-dropping ensemble from renowned designer Neeta Lulla, with her flawless styling done by Amandeep Kaur. Fans couldn't get enough of Radhika's captivating look, flooding her post with over 45k likes and countless comments. Let's check out her amazing photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika's outfit is a stunning combination of bold and elegant. Her black leather blouse boasts a high neck, half sleeves, and cut-out detailing on the hem. She pairs it with a regal blue full-length skirt, adorned with a golden print, sheer detailing on the waist, and a daring thigh-high slit. To complete the look, Radhika dons matching leather high boots and gloves, along with statement-making golden earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhika Madan's makeup was on point, with black eyeliner, dark kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. The actress kept her hairstyle simple, opting for a side-parted low ponytail that complemented her bold outfit perfectly.

Her overall look left fashion enthusiasts scrambling to take notes and put the fashion police on notice. With a combination of bold patterns, unique accessories, and impeccable makeup, Radhika's look is sure to inspire fashion lovers. Her fans eagerly await her next fashion statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}