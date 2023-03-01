Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra posed for a disco-themed photoshootlike this...

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra are absolute fashionistas. The actors are known for their sartorial sense of fashion, which keeps upgrading the fashion game for us to refer to. The actors individually keep sharing snippets from their fashion diaries on their respective Instagram profiles for their fans. From casual ensembles to ethnic attire to formal fashion goals – Radhika and Sanya are known for slaying all kinds of looks and giving their fans fashion inspo to refer to for all days. Radhika, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself and Sanya Malhotra and gave us fresh fashion goals, laden with friendship goals too.

Radhika shared the string of pictures and showed us how to have fun at a disco-themed photoshoot with your bestie. Radhika – no points for guessing – dressed up as the legendary Indian singer, composer and record producer Bappi Lahiri, while Sanya picked a sequined dress for the pictures. The fun photoshoot captures the true essence of friendship and the aftertaste of a successful themed photoshoot. Radhika looked stunning in a black powersuit accessorised with multiple golden chains – Bappi lahiri’s signature style statement. The black blazer featured a plunging neckline and came teamed with matching formal trousers. In tinted sunglasses, open tresses with a side part and minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Radhika aced the look.

Sanya, on the other hand, picked a silver slip sequin dress featuring a plunging neckline and silver rhinestone embellished details. The short dress came with bodycon patterns. Sanya teamed it with a sleek silver neck choker and silver earrings and wore her tresses open in natural curls. In nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Sanya aced the look to perfection.

