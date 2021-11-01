Sanya Malhotra serves firecracker look ahead of Diwali in red halter-neck gown

Gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming Netflix original film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra stepped out for promotions and served a firecracker look ahead of Diwali in a red halter-neck gown. Ditching her onscreen desi avatar, Sanya sizzled in the red halter-neck maxi and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her social media handle, Sanya shared a couple of pictures that gave a sneak-peek of her sultry look from her latest photoshoot. The pictures featured the diva donning the red gown which came with an overlapped fastening at the neck and a backless detail to ooze oomph.

The gown sported floral motifs printed all over in cream colour and was fitted at the waist while the bodice extended into a flowy skirt at the bottom. The floor-length maxi was accessorised with a pair of silver ethnic earrings which looked perfect for Diwali.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She pulled back her curly tresses into a top knot to flaunt the pair of earrings and let her dress do the maximum talking.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sanya captioned the pictures, “4 days to go #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix Can’t Wait! Can’t wait! (sic)” and “3 days to go!! #MeenakshiSundareshwarOnNetflix (sic).” Needless to say, fans and fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but empty their stash of love in the comments section.

Sanya Malhotra was styled by celebrity stylist and creative consultant Sukriti Grover. The actor stars opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the duo essays the characters of Meenakshi and Sundareshwar respectively, a newlywed couple who struggle with a long-distance marriage in the movie.

Slated to release on Netflix on November 5, the romantic comedy is set against Tamil culture and helmed by Vivek Soni.

