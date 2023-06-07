Radhika Madan's monochrome co-ord set creates waves in the fashion world. Here's what it costs

Radhika Madan is not just a talented actress, but also an absolute fashionista. Known for her impeccable acting skills, she consistently stuns with her fashion choices. Whether she's donning a glamorous red carpet gown or rocking a beachwear ensemble, Radhika effortlessly exudes perfection in every look. Her Instagram diaries serve as a treasure trove for fashion enthusiasts, and her latest appearance in a stunning green and white co-ord set is no exception. Radiating glamour, Radhika captivates her fans, who can't help but be mesmerized by her impeccable style. Keep reading to take some serious fashion inspiration from her captivating look! (Also read: Radhika Madan shows how to ace the metallic look in a statement silhouette designed by the designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna )

Radhika Madan stuns in a green and white co-ord set

Radhika Madan's stunning co-ord set is a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary design.(Instagram/@radhikamadan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by uploading her latest pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Growing...". Instantly, her pictures became a sensation on social media, garnering over 50k likes and numerous comments from her adoring fans, showering her with praises and compliments. One fan referred to her as a "Green Goddess," while another commented "gorgeous." Let's take a moment to admire her stunning photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her latest look, the actress effortlessly rocked a gorgeous co-ord set sourced from the renowned fashion brand House of Varada. The ensemble, valued at 7k, showcased a captivating crop top crafted with breezy muslin fabric adorned with an abstract dark green and white print. To complete the chic outfit, she paired it with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of allure to the overall ensemble.

The price of the outfit Radhika Madan wore for her photoshoot. (houseofvarada.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the assistance of makeup artist Ritika Vats, Radhika Vats, the actress, embraced a glamorous look. She wore shimmery green eyeshadow, accentuated her lashes with mascara, and sported winged eyeliner. Her makeup also included a dewy base, contoured cheeks, and peach lipstick. For her hairstyle, she opted for open hair with a side partition, adding to the overall allure. Keeping her accessories minimal, she chose statement pearl stud earrings. Her outfit, adorned with a soothing print and crafted from breathable fabric, is perfect for summer weather and suitable for various occasions such as dates, lunches, or parties.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter