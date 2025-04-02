Radhika Merchant in custom saree to Kareena, Janhvi Kapoor in thigh slit gowns: Who wore what at Vivienne Westwood show

Vivienne Westwood hosted their first-ever fashion show in India to display their Spring Summer 2025 collection that included premium Indian fabrics like Chanderi silks, khadi cotton, wool and silk. They were reimagined with high couture silhouette and styling. It was a star-studded affair with many celebrities in attendance. They brought their best couture fashion to the red carpet. Let's take a look at who wore what at the event. The celebs brought their A-game to high-couture fashion. (Instagram/@yogenshah)

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a custom-made saree and a 1990 Vivienne Westwood corset. The classic pearl choker added to the charm of the elegant look. The classic painting on the corset is similar to the Italian fresco style, making Radhika Merchant appear like a painting in this look.Her sister, Anjali Merchant, went with a green silk gown.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore a wine-red off-shoulder gown. It featured a high thigh slit. Keeping accessories minimal, she went for strappy heels and diamond studs.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's denim-on-denim look was chic as she layered a cropped, structured denim jacket with a signature Vivienne Westwood print atop a bralette. The sleeves featured pearl cuffs for the added vintage look to the otherwise contemporary denim-on-denim style. Her high-waisted pants had a relaxed fit. In tune with the pearl cuffs, she donned layered pearl necklaces and pearl studs. An interesting combination that one can try in their next OOTD: pearl (original vintage and classic accessory) with denim (staple casuals.)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor brought soft luxe glam with a sequin embellished bodice and flowy pastel green body in premium satin fabric that sported a side thigh slit.At the waistband, the draping was dainty and delicate. With the theme of the pastel green look, she donned a green statement diamond necklace.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar wowed in a dual-toned magenta and purple off-shoulder gown. She paired a stole to embrace the flowy silhouette of her gown.

Disha Patani

Disha's dress was body-hugging, featuring intricate beadwork. The champagne dress had a square neckline that complemented the bejewelled straps. Moreover, the golden strappy heels complement the dress.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi's gothic vintage glamour was dramatic. It was a high-contrast look with bright red lips and a black sheer dress with a cape. The sheer lacy skirt particularly added to the gothic style. Her accessories included ear cuffs and chunky bracelets. Contrast was the key element of this look, with silver-toned accessories starkly contrasting with the monochrome overalls.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Manish Malhotra

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Manish Malhotra rocked luxe outfits. Aditya wore a deep purple blazer atop a striped untucked shirt. While Manish Malhotra too wore a similar layered suit outfit with wide-legged palazzo styled pants, blazer and printed gold scarf.

