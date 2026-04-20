Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta wow in traditional Indian wear to visit Siddhivinayak temple for Mukesh Ambani's birthday

Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant accompanied Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Akash Ambani to celebrate Mukesh Ambani's birthday at the Siddhivinayak temple. Akash and Shloka's kids, Prithvi and Veda, also visited the temple. The two bahus of the Ambani family wore traditional clothes for the visit. While Shloka wore a navy blue suit, Radhika looked stunning in a green silk suit.

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta visit the Siddhivinayak Temple.

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Also Read | Nita Ambani in red saree, sindoor and rani haar celebrates Mukesh Ambani's birthday at Siddhivinayak temple. Pics

What did Shloka Mehta wear?

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{{^usCountry}} To visit the Siddhivinayak temple, Shloka chose a traditional suit set in navy blue chiffon. It features a tie-dye design in white, colourful floral embroidery along the borders, lace trim on the sleeves, a square neckline, and intricate embroidery on the bust. She paired the kurta with matching flared pants and a navy blue organza dupatta adorned with shimmering sequin work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To visit the Siddhivinayak temple, Shloka chose a traditional suit set in navy blue chiffon. It features a tie-dye design in white, colourful floral embroidery along the borders, lace trim on the sleeves, a square neckline, and intricate embroidery on the bust. She paired the kurta with matching flared pants and a navy blue organza dupatta adorned with shimmering sequin work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several videos of Shloka at the Siddhivinayak temple were shared on social media. They show Shloka carrying her baby boy, Prithvi, in her arms. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including dainty diamond earrings, rings, and her signature stacked bracelets set. With her tresses loose and minimal makeup, she rounded off the look. Radhika Merchant's outfit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos of Shloka at the Siddhivinayak temple were shared on social media. They show Shloka carrying her baby boy, Prithvi, in her arms. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including dainty diamond earrings, rings, and her signature stacked bracelets set. With her tresses loose and minimal makeup, she rounded off the look. Radhika Merchant's outfit {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika, on the other hand, chose a mehendi green silk suit for the religious visit. Her outfit features a kurti decked with gold embroidery, a round neckline, a sleeveless design, and gold gota patti embroidery. She styled it with matching flared palazzo pants decked with gota patti borders, sequin embellishments, and heavy embroidery.

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Radhika rounded off the look with an organza dupatta, draped on her shoulders and decked with intricate gold work. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, minimal makeup, and dainty earrings to style the ensemble.

Who are Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant?

Daughter of Indian businessman Russell Mehta and his wife, Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta is an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, having co-founded the social enterprise ConnectFor. Shloka is married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. They tied the knot in 2019. Shloka and Akash also have two kids – a son, Prithvi, and a daughter, Veda.

Radhika Merchant is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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