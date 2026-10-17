Radhika Merchant's 29,700 birthday outfit perfectly blends polka dots and delicate lace for an elegant celebration

Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family’s younger daughter-in-law, celebrated her birthday on October 16. A video shared on Instagram offered a glimpse into an intimate celebration, featuring floral decorations, Radhika cutting her birthday cake, and her staff joining her for the special occasion.

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However, it wasn’t just the celebration that caught fans' attention. Fashion enthusiasts were quick to spot Radhika’s chic birthday outfit, which stood out for all the right reasons. Curious about her look? Let’s take a closer look at Radhika Merchant’s birthday dress, including how much it costs. (Also read: Radhika Merchant stuns in antique gold corset blouse, Shloka Mehta dazzles in a colourful anarkali at Swadesh anniversary )

Radhika Merchant celebrates birthday in chic polka-dot dress

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Radhika kept her birthday look chic in a black-and-white dress that combined playful polka dots with delicate lace detailing. The sleeveless outfit featured a subtle V-neckline, intricate white lace panels and slim straps, lending the look a romantic yet understated appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} The dress stood out for its contrasting patterns and lace accents, which added a touch of femininity to its classic silhouette. A lace-trimmed neckline drew attention to the upper half, while a broader lace panel around the waist and additional detailing along the sides gave the design a distinctive finish. The flowing, floor-length silhouette further enhanced its elegant yet relaxed aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress stood out for its contrasting patterns and lace accents, which added a touch of femininity to its classic silhouette. A lace-trimmed neckline drew attention to the upper half, while a broader lace panel around the waist and additional detailing along the sides gave the design a distinctive finish. The flowing, floor-length silhouette further enhanced its elegant yet relaxed aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

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How much her outfit costs

If you loved Radhika’s outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Her dress is from the shelves of Hill House and comes with a price tag of ₹29,700.

Rather than relying on statement accessories, Radhika let the dress do most of the talking and styled her look with a pair of delicate diamond stud earrings.

Radhika kept her makeup fresh and natural, with radiant skin, softly defined eyes and a subtle lip colour that complemented her understated look. She styled her long, dark hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, allowing the rest to flow naturally over her shoulders. Delicate earrings completed the look.

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Radhika’s choice of outfit was a refreshing take on birthday dressing, proving that a simple colour palette and thoughtful detailing can make a statement without being overly elaborate.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.