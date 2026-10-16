Navratri beauty guide: How to keep your skin, makeup and hair fresh through hours of festive celebrations
From skin prep to setting spray, here’s how to build a long-lasting beauty look for Navratri celebrations.
Festive beauty is about more than just makeup. For Navratri, your skincare routine, hairstyle and choice of beauty products all play a role in creating a look that lasts through hours of celebration. Whether you're planning a bold Garba-night look or prefer understated festive glam, a little preparation can help you feel comfortable while keeping your look fresh. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Riya Ann, makeup and beauty influencer, shared practical tips to help your skin, makeup and hair hold up through the festivities.
Also read | Why heavy makeup is losing its appeal: Drishti Madnani on Gen Z, skinimalism and the glass-skin trend
Sweat-resistant base
“My biggest tip for a sweat-resistant base is to keep it light. I have dry skin, so I always prefer starting with a good moisturiser, followed by a primer that suits my skin type and a lightweight foundation,” advises Riya. Build coverage only where you need it, set sweat-prone areas with a little powder and finish with setting spray. The goal is to enjoy the celebration without constantly worrying about your makeup.
Use foundation wisely
“One mistake I’d avoid is assuming more foundation means better staying power,” highlighted Riya. Five layers won’t make it last five times longer. Too much product can turn patchy with sweat. Your dance moves can be unpredictable, but your skincare doesn’t have to be.
Use waterproof makeup
According to Riya, for long celebrations, waterproof mascara, smudge-resistant kajal and comfortable, long-wearing lipstick are best. “I also love layering powder blush over cream blush for extra staying power,” said Riya. She also recommends blotting your sweat before applying powder. We want fresh makeup, not a makeup sandwich.
Play with colours
Emerald greens, royal blues, purples and golds are beautiful for Navratri. “Personally, I’d pick a colourful winged eyeliner with a pretty bindi,” said Riya. Your eyeshadow and outfit don’t have to be matching twins. “My festive clutch would have blotting papers, a compact, a lipstick and cotton buds,” highlighted Riya. Nothing too fancy, just the essentials.
And finally, no matter how exhausted you are, please remove your makeup before sleeping. Cleanse gently, moisturise and stay hydrated. Because the only thing we want looking tired after Garba is our feet, not our skin.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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