In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation gave $3 million to Nepal’s tiger conservation effort; the wild population has since risen from 121 to 355
In 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation gave $3 million to WWF to help double Nepal's tigers. By 2022, there were 355, though many efforts drove the recovery.
Leonardo DiCaprio might be synonymous with Hollywood but he has also spent years speaking up for wildlife. In 2010, he joined WWF and launched a campaign called Save Tigers Now. Three years later, his foundation donated $3 million to help Nepal bring back its tigers. A 2015 study found that Nepal’s tiger population rose from 121 in 2009 to 198 in 2013, an increase of about 63%. By 2022, that figure reached 355.
Why Nepal's tigers needed a hand
Over the past century, wild tiger numbers have fallen, and tigers are now considered endangered. The study says tigers face serious threats around the world, including habitat loss, poaching, and the illegal trade in tiger parts. The study examined Nepal’s lowland Terai Arc Landscape, where Chitwan National Park has the highest number of tigers. In 2010, Nepal and 12 other nations with wild tigers promised to double their tiger population by 2022. For Nepal, that meant going from 121 tigers to about 242 tigers.
How DiCaprio's foundation stepped in
In November 2013, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gave a $3 million grant to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the WWF announcement, the funds would be used to double the population of Nepal’s wild tigers by 2022. These would help increase anti-poaching operations, protect breeding grounds of tigers, create wildlife corridors, and also maintain their census.
The previous grants given by this foundation were already reaping benefits. Tiger numbers in Bardia National Park had increased significantly, with figures having gone up from 18 to 50. WWF made this announcement as it marked the third anniversary of the 2010 Global Tiger Summit. The grant came a few months after Nepal's government reported 198 tigers from its 2013 survey.
Did the money alone save the tigers?
The $3 million grant is a major gift, but it was just one part of a much greater effort. Nepal's government and local communities were on the front lines, as DiCaprio himself said at the time. The 2015 study says that involving local communities and enforcing laws well are both key to the tiger’s long-term survival. Many conservation experts also cite better anti-poaching work, habitat repair, and more prey animals. So it would be unfair to give the foundation all the credit.
From 198 to 355 tigers
After 2013, the numbers just kept climbing. Nepal had 235 tigers in 2018. In 2022, it was 355. That is almost three times the 121 tigers counted in 2009. It also beat the target of doubling, which would have meant around 242 tigers. The study says tigers are an umbrella species, meaning conservation efforts for tigers can also benefit other animals. The same point was made by the foundation's executive director in WWF's announcement, saying that protecting tigers also allows rhinos and elephants to thrive.
The work isn't over
The story is hopeful, but it is not finished. The research indicates that human-tiger conflicts continue to remain an issue. Engaging the local community often helps create a sense of trust in wildlife conservation. The authors note that policymakers need to pay even more attention to habitat protection, reduction of such conflicts, as well as combating poaching and illegal trade in tiger parts. A high number of tigers does not ensure their safety in the future.
The message for readers
The story shows that wildlife can recover and that it needs more than just one hefty donation. It needs science, sound policies, faith in the community, and long-term funding, among other things. Everyone can do their part. Help out trustworthy conservation groups, go on eco-tours, and always verify information before spreading it about animals online. Even the smallest actions matter if everyone around the world just makes one tiny move forward.
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