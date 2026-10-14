Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to Asia's only active volcano: All you need to know about the wild beauty of Barren Island

Barren Island spans approximately 3 square kilometres and is primarily covered with volcanic cones and ash, with minimal vegetation visible from a distance. Its rugged terrain is surrounded by crystal-clear waters and coral reefs, creating a striking, unique landscape unlike any other in the Indian subcontinent.

According to Incredible India, Barren Island, situated in the Andaman Sea, is approximately 138 kilometres northeast of Sri Vijaya Puram, the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and is renowned for being South Asia 's only active volcano. It last erupted in 2017.

When you think of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands , an idyllic blend of palm-fringed beaches, white sand beaches extending for miles, unperturbed serenity and crystal-clear turquoise waters comes to mind. And it is rightly a tropical paradise. But did you know the islands are also home to South Asia's only active volcano?

The island's raw, desolate landscape becomes a symbol of its rugged beauty, shaped by volcanic activity over millennia. For visitors, it offers a unique experience as they witness the volcano's smoking crater and lunar-like surface, surrounded by the deep blue sea.

The island is also a marvel for geologists and nature enthusiasts alike. Its surrounding waters are also famous for their vibrant coral reefs, making it a popular spot for advanced divers who can handle the challenging conditions. The island's volcano has been active for over a million years, with several recorded eruptions in the last few centuries alone, providing valuable data for volcanic research.

Visiting the Barren Island Visiting the Barren Island is an adventure in itself. Due to its active volcanic status, access to the island is strictly controlled and only possible via authorised boat tours. The tours allow travellers to remain at a safe distance while enjoying the spectacular volcano. About 140 km northeast of Port Blair in the Andaman Sea, it takes approximately two to three hours by boat from Havelock Island and four to five hours by boat from Port Blair to reach Barren Island.

The marine life here is exceptionally rich, thanks to the volcanic minerals that benefit the underwater ecosystem, making it an exceptional diving spot for experienced divers. According to Incredible India, diving around Barren Island offers a chance to explore vibrant coral gardens and encounter a variety of fish, rays, and other marine species in their natural habitat.