Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to Asia's only active volcano: All you need to know about the wild beauty of Barren Island
Barren Island pairs South Asia’s only active volcano with vibrant coral reefs and rich marine life of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
When you think of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an idyllic blend of palm-fringed beaches, white sand beaches extending for miles, unperturbed serenity and crystal-clear turquoise waters comes to mind. And it is rightly a tropical paradise. But did you know the islands are also home to South Asia's only active volcano?
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According to Incredible India, Barren Island, situated in the Andaman Sea, is approximately 138 kilometres northeast of Sri Vijaya Puram, the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and is renowned for being South Asia's only active volcano. It last erupted in 2017.
South Asia's only active volcano: wild beauty of Barren Island
Barren Island spans approximately 3 square kilometres and is primarily covered with volcanic cones and ash, with minimal vegetation visible from a distance. Its rugged terrain is surrounded by crystal-clear waters and coral reefs, creating a striking, unique landscape unlike any other in the Indian subcontinent.
The island's raw, desolate landscape becomes a symbol of its rugged beauty, shaped by volcanic activity over millennia. For visitors, it offers a unique experience as they witness the volcano's smoking crater and lunar-like surface, surrounded by the deep blue sea.
The island is also a marvel for geologists and nature enthusiasts alike. Its surrounding waters are also famous for their vibrant coral reefs, making it a popular spot for advanced divers who can handle the challenging conditions. The island's volcano has been active for over a million years, with several recorded eruptions in the last few centuries alone, providing valuable data for volcanic research.
Visiting the Barren Island
Visiting the Barren Island is an adventure in itself. Due to its active volcanic status, access to the island is strictly controlled and only possible via authorised boat tours. The tours allow travellers to remain at a safe distance while enjoying the spectacular volcano. About 140 km northeast of Port Blair in the Andaman Sea, it takes approximately two to three hours by boat from Havelock Island and four to five hours by boat from Port Blair to reach Barren Island.
The marine life here is exceptionally rich, thanks to the volcanic minerals that benefit the underwater ecosystem, making it an exceptional diving spot for experienced divers. According to Incredible India, diving around Barren Island offers a chance to explore vibrant coral gardens and encounter a variety of fish, rays, and other marine species in their natural habitat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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