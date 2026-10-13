Sara Tendulkar’s chic zebra-print dress for her 29th birthday celebrations won’t break the bank; it costs less than ₹3K
Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 29th birthday in style, ditching florals for a chic zebra-print dress. The best part? This stylish look costs less than ₹3,000!
Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 29th birthday on October 12 in style, turning heads in a chic zebra-print midi dress. Giving florals a miss, she opted for a bold animal-print look. If you loved Sara's birthday look and are hoping to add a similar style to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. The best part? Her statement dress comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Curious to know how much it costs? Let's find out! (Also read: Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional blouse for ivory corset with pastel green Banarasi saree )
Decoding Sara Tendulkar’s chic Zebra-print birthday dress
Taking to Instagram on October 13, Sara shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday celebrations, offering a glimpse of the festivities. From a stunning floral cake and colourful balloon decorations to fun moments with friends, the pictures captured the birthday girl's special day. However, it was her stylish zebra-print dress that stole the spotlight.
Sara wore an animal print tulle dress featuring a sophisticated high boat neckline at the front that contrasted beautifully with a daring, low open back and draped detailing. Adding to its appeal were the long, sheer bell sleeves, finished with delicate tie-fastening accents at the wrists.
The fluid sleeves lent movement to the outfit, while the sheer detailing introduced a romantic touch to the bold print. Crafted from lightweight semi-sheer tulle comprising 93% polyester and 7% elastane, the dress featured a contrast lining for coverage while retaining the delicate, airy texture of mesh.
How much her outfit cost
If Sara’s chic zebra-print dress caught your eye and you’re wondering how much it costs, we’ve got all the details. The stylish number is from Zara’s collection and comes with a price tag of ₹2,350.
When it came to accessories, Sara kept things chic and understated, pairing her zebra-print dress with chunky silver hoop earrings, multiple stacked rings and strappy black flats. Her accessories complemented the bold print without taking away from the outfit's statement-making appeal.
For makeup, she opted for a soft, subtle glam look featuring blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner and a luminous base accentuated with plenty of highlighter. A swipe of nude glossy lipstick added the perfect finishing touch. Leaving her luscious locks open, with bangs framing her face, Sara looked stunning, rounding off her birthday look with a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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