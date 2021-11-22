Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa are couple fashion goals in twinning metallic jackets

Even after returning to Mumbai post a lavish wedding in Chandigarh, newly wed actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's pictures from varied ceremonies and festivities have been flooding the Internet and the latest to join the bandwagon are their sartorial looks from a crazy ‘pyjama party’ where the glittery theme grabbed all the spotlight. Though the wedding took place on November 16, the festivities continue in Tinsel Town and the couple raised the bar of fashion goals in twinning metallic jackets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures from their pyjama party are currently breaking the Internet for all the right reasons and fans cannot stop gushing. While Rajkummar wore a custom made hand painted and woven biker jacket, Patralekhaa was dolled up in a metallic structured cape and we are swooning over their bling twinning game as they slay couple fashion goals.

The pictures feature Rajkummar looking pulling off a glitzy look and still looking dapper in a metallic blue structured hand woven jacket that was made of mesh fabric and chanderi. The full sleeves blue jacket was hand embroidered in metallic polymer, tape and glass beads and was layered over a cotton satin structured longline shirt that came with a hand woven yoke in metallic polymer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was teamed with a pair of ink blue draped pants that were made of linen satin fabric and Rajkummar completed his attire with a pair of bling sneakers from Christian Louboutin. As for the diva, Patralekhaa donned a see-through black metallic structured cape that was made of tulle fabric and sported silver stripes in metallic polymer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Encompassing a relaxed fit courtesy its non stretchable fabric, the full sleeves cape was teamed with a moulded bustier and was cinched at the waist with a black cloth belt that came with silver stripes of metallic polymer. Patralekhaa paired it with black wide-legged trousers and completed ehr attire with a pair of bling mules from Fizzy Goblet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensembles are credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label that boasts of a new and inimitable couture language, light-weight clothing with voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. While both the shirt and the draped pants originally costs ₹22,500 each on the designer website, the cape is priced at ₹34,500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar Rao's shirt from Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com)

Rajkummar Rao's draped pants from Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com)

Patralekhaa's cape from Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar Rao was styled by celebrity stylist Anisha Jain and Patralekhaa was styled by design and fashion stylist Namita Alexander.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter