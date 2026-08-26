Rakhi Sawant reveals her 3 must-have makeup essentials and shares the secret to her glowing skin: ‘Stay happy’

When it comes to making a statement, Rakhi Sawant has never shied away from the spotlight. From making bold statements to slaying in her bold, unapologetic avatar, Rakhi has become a name around the world.

{{^usCountry}}

And now, Rakhi Sawant has a new beauty launch to her credit—and this one comes with a distinctly bold twist. The actress joined Kitty Su founders Keshav Suri and Cyril Feuillebois in New Delhi to unveil Kitty Su Beauty, a queer-led beauty brand that made its debut as the iconic nightlife destination, celebrating 15 years of championing individuality, creativity and self-expression.

The debut collection comprises five products—three weightless matte liquid lipsticks and two treatment glosses. Deliberately edited rather than excessive, the collection is rooted in the philosophy of freedom over conformity, expression over perfection and individuality over convention.

Staying true to her larger-than-life persona, in a recent interaction with HT Shop Now, Rakhi also gave a glimpse into her makeup and beauty regimen. Here is an excerpt from the interaction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Q: What is the secret of your glamorous skin that we see on TV?

Rakhi Sawant: The secret is that I am happy in any avatar. I want to be happy. Positive energy. Positive energy. Always. We are positive, and we are enjoying and spreading positivity and love. I think that's the secret to my glowing skin- stay happy!

Q: If you have to take any three make-up essentials with you, what would that be?

Rakhi Sawant: My three favourite makeup essentials that would always be there would be lipstick, blush, and a face serum.

Q: How do you relate yourself to Kitty Su?

Rakhi Sawant: I love Kitty Su. The lipstick line is so confident, and these are smudge-proof and transfer-proof. Like I can wear them throughout my meals and coffee sips. It can go on for hours without smudging.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Q: What is your favourite lip shade? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q: What is your favourite lip shade? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rakhi Sawant: Red! Always. I am a fan of red lipstick shade ashades, at goes for almost every occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group, said, “Kitty Su Beauty is an extension of the freedom, individuality and unapologetic self-expression that Kitty Su has championed from day one. It is more than a beauty launch for me; it is my way of giving back to my queens who made Kitty Su what it is today. Rakhi is the embodiment of the Kitty Su woman—fearless, fiercely individual and completely unapologetic. Her energy, openness and ability to own exactly who she is made her the perfect person to launch this new chapter with us.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking to Cyril Feuillebois, Founder, Kitty Su Beauty, about the launch, “Kitty Su has been a part of the LGBT culture and the drag artistry culture in India for decades. And so we were thinking of developing a makeup that is also very dedicated to drag artistry and to the stage. So it's also what makes this makeup different from other brands. It's actually been developed by Drag Queen. So it's a makeup that will be very long-lasting and very versatile." He further adds to it, “They are also very nourishing to really plump the lip. So you don't need to re-nourish your lip constantly."

Similar articles for you

Makeup Mantra: Mrunal Thakur swears by THIS makeup hack, says it gives a more natural finish

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sophie Choudry thinks that a nighttime skincare routine is very important, never misses her lip balm

Makeup Mantra: Model turned actor, Mahieka Sharma, loves applying ghee on her lips and is a fan of minimal makeup

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.