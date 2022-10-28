Rakul Preet Singh says 'Thank God for a holiday' as she chills in orange swimsuit by the beach at Maldives: See pic

After the release of her most recent film Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, actor Rakul Preet Singh took a break from work and jetted off to the Maldives to spend a relaxing holiday at the beach. In the last few years, Maldives has become a favourite destination amongst stars from the entertainment industry, including Rakul. The star shared snippets from the island nation on her Instagram page, served with a side of wanderlust and fashion goals. Keep scrolling to check out Rakul's latest post.

Rakul Preet Singh chills on the beach in a swimsuit

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh posted a picture of herself soaking up the sun in the Maldives with a backdrop of cloudy sky, white sand beach, and clear blue sea. The image showed her lounging by the beach in an orange strapped swimsuit featuring thin straps, a wide U neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and high-leg cut-outs. The monokini, styled with a no-makeup look and a messy top bun, is from the shelves of the clothing label The Summer House. "#thankgod for a holiday," Rakul captioned the post. See the photo here. (Also Read: Rakul Preet's floral lehenga for festive celebrations deserves all your attention)

Beach fashion is all about mixing comfort and glamour seamlessly. And if you agree with us, Rakul's monokini should definitely be on your mood board. The solid orange swimsuit is a perfect outfit for soaking up Vitamin D or enjoying fun activities with friends on the beach. You could also elevate the simply chic outfit by opting for a sheer cape, gold-toned accessories, sunglasses, and open tresses.

Meanwhile, before going on a holiday, Rakul Preet Singh was busy promoting her film Thank God. Her latest photoshoot shows the star in a hot pink sleeveless dress featuring a round neckline, risqué thigh-high slit on the side, and a figure-hugging fit. She styled the ensemble with contrasting blue high heels, statement rings, and dangling earrings. Check it out below.

Thank God released in theatres on October 25 and is directed by Indra Kumar.