Rakul Preet Singh sums up her vacay: ‘Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl'

Rakul Preet Singh is living it up in Maldives. The actor recently took off for her beach vacation in the island country and since then her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures and videos of her ventures by the sea. Be it lazing on the beach in a stunning swimsuit or dropping major cues of beach fashion, Rakul Preet believes in keeping it minimal, comfortable and stylish. The actor has been sharing snippets from her Maldives diaries on her Instagram profile to keep her fans updated with her ventures in her vacay and also her OOTDs. Needless to say, every snippet is making fashion lovers scurry to take notes for their next trip to a beach destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh, in a red monokini, is in the mood to 'relax and reflect'

Rakul Preet, a day back, shared a picture of herself chilling like a queen in the sea. With her feet in the water and the sprawling blue waters of the sea lapping at her feet, the actor can be seen posing with a stunning bright yellow sunset in the backdrop. Rakul Preet’s OOTD to relax with a Maldives sunset is also drool-worthy. Playing muse to fashion designer house Saaksha and Kinni, Rakul Preet picked up a co-ord set and matched the sunset vibes. The actor decked up in a black cropped top with halter neck details and further teamed it with a striped flowy silk skirt. The high-waisted skirt featured stripes in shades of green, white and black. With the picture, Rakul Preet also shared her Maldives state of mind in the caption. The actor summed up her vacation in these words - “Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl.” Take a look at her picture here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In statement silver earrings and a bracelet from the shelves of Soni Sapphire, Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet wore her tresses open in beach wavy curls and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}