Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani attends Apoorva Mehta's birthday in sultry cut-out dress: See pics

Last night, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Production's CEO. All the biggest names in the industry, including Rakul Preet Singh and her producer boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, attended the party. The couple arrived at the occasion hand in hand and even posed for the shutterbugs together. While Rakul chose a smoking hot midi dress for the occasion, Jackky complemented her in an all-blue ensemble. Picture and videos of the couple from last night are doing rounds on social media. Scroll ahead to see them all.

Rakul attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party in a stunning bronze gold midi ensemble. Her outfit features a strappy halter neckline with a plunging keyhole cut-out on the front, a side thigh-high slit baring her legs, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her frame, and shimmering sequins adorned all over.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Apoorva Mehta's birthday. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rakul accessorised her glamorous look with minimal accessories that took her fashionable avatar up by a notch. She wore layered dangling earrings, several rings, and silver strappy heels.

In the end, centre-parted open wavy tresses, brownish-hue lip shade, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin and a rosy tint on the cheeks rounded off her glam picks.

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a cut-out dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

While Rakul looked glam in the dress, Jackky complemented her in an all-blue ensemble. He wore a fitted check-printed blazer with notch lapels and full sleeves, teamed with a rounded neck dark blue top and matching pants. A pair of black dress shoes, rings, a watch, and groomed beard rounded off Jackky's look.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose for the shutterbugs together. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Apoorva Mehta's birthday saw many stars in attendance, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and more celebrities.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship public on her birthday last year. The couple has been dating each other for a while and went on a recent trip to the Maldives.