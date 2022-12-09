Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others' moodboard in bright ensembles

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the period drama and comedy film is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. Ranveer, Jacqueline and Pooja are currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The film, also produced by Rohit Shetty, features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The star-studded cast of the film was present on Friday on the sets of the comedy TV show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Ranveer, Jacqueline, Pooja and Varun Sharma got clicked by paparazzi as they posed together for the cameras.

The star cast came decked up in bright colours and walked us into the Cirkus mood with their sartorial sense of fashion. In stunning ensembles, Ranveer, Jacqueline and Pooja ticked off casual, festive and formal attires as they gave us major fashion inspo to refer to. Ranveer Singh, was at her sartorial best as he picked up a blue sweatshirt with quirky graphic prints on it, he further matched it with a contrasting pair of yellow and blue striped trousers. In white shoes, and tinted shades, topped with a bright red hat, Ranveer looked super cool in the ensemble.

Ranveer looked super cool in sweatshirt and pajamas.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, looked like a boss babe in an off-shoulder jumpsuit, the actor decked up in a pastel pink jumpsuit featuring off-shoulders, a plunging neckline, and bodycon details at the waist. Jacqueline wore her tresses into a messy ponytail with most of her tresses open and styled in wavy curls, and accessorised her look in black pumps. In nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, she looked like a billion bucks.

Jacqueline aced the look in a pastel pink jumpsuit.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, gave us all kinds of festive fashion goals as she decked up in a stunning blue lehenga. The actor wore a sleeveless blue satin blouse with a plunging neckline, and teamed it with a long flowy blue skirt with silver embellishment and embroidery details. She teamed it with a blue satin dupatta featuring a silver zari border. In a silver neck choker, open tresses and minimal makeup, Pooja looked ravishing as ever.

Pooja looked pretty in the blue lehenga.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Varun Sharma, on the other hand, decked up in a blue shirt, and layered it with a green a d blue jacket. He wore matching harem pants and gave us casual fashion inspo. Which look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.