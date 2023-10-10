Ranveer Singh loves Deepika Padukone's new Louis Vuitton photoshoot taking over Paris in steal-worthy outfit. See here

Deepika Padukone was announced as Louis Vuitton's House Ambassador last year. The actor's latest campaign photoshoot for the French luxury fashion house just dropped online, and the pictures are garnering love from her fans, especially her husband, Ranveer Singh. The photos show Deepika dressed in a steal-worthy Fall-ready ensemble. Scroll through to check it out and borrow some styling tips from the actor.

Ranveer Singh loves Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton shoot

Ranveer Singh loves Deepika Padukone's new Louis Vuitton campaign photoshoot. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Louis Vuitton's Instagram page shared pictures from her latest photoshoot for the fashion house's GO-14 bag by Nicolas Ghesquière. The post garnered likes and comments from Deepika's fans and her husband, Ranveer Singh. A mesmerised Ranveer posted several heart-eye and heart emojis under the photos. A fan wrote, "God, she looks such a babe. LV needs to do more campaigns with her." Another commented, "Mother of all mothers. Love you forever, my love. Goddess!" A user wrote, "Full on Naina Vibes in second pic."

The pictures show Deepika posing while carrying the new Louis Vuitton handbag, with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. She wore a black midi dress and a denim jacket for the photoshoot. While the dress features a plunging round neckline, a cinched waist with a pleated design, a flowy skirt, and a ruffled hem, the jacket has a cropped silhouette, an open front, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, relaxed fit, collared neckline, and front pockets.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with a light tan-coloured slim belt worn on the waist, a black and white GO-14 LV bag with gold logo embellishment, strappy black stilettos with killer high heels, and chunky black and white bracelets. Lastly, she chose subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, a dewy base, and centre-parted open locks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was announced as Louis Vuitton's global ambassador for Louis Vuitton in May.

