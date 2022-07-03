Rashmika Mandanna is a 'blessed mess' in classy denim-on-denim look, internet is obsessed with her pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is getting us in the mood to chill on the weekend dressed in the comfiest denim looks, and we are not complaining. The star took to Instagram recently to drop pictures of herself wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble, leaving the internet obsessed with her effortless and uber-chic style. Fans swarmed the comments section with compliments on her cool outfit and it will also sweep you off your feet. Don't forget to take styling tips for upgrading your off-duty wardrobe.

Denim-on-denim trend has been a celebrity favourite for many years, and we have seen many versions of it. While Rashmika served a classic spin on this trendy fashion statement, her look makes a case for effortless denim outfits to lounge at home. Scroll ahead to check out Rashmika's post, which she captioned, "I am a blessed mess." (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in floral printed lehenga for new pics, fan says 'Welcome to Thalapathy 66': See here)

On Saturday, Rashmika posted photos of herself lounging on an armchair on Instagram. Celebrity stylist Stacey Cardoz styled the Pushpa actor's look for the photoshoot - a denim jacket paired with a tank top and denim jeans. The jacket comes with a wide collar, front pockets, long sleeves, cropped hem, an open front and a baggy silhouette.

Rashmika wore the cropped jacket over a sleeveless white tank top featuring halter straps, U neckline, ribbed pattern, bodycon fitting, and a cropped midriff-revealing hem. A high-waisted and loose-fitted denim mom jeans rounded off Rashmika's outfit.

In the end, Rashmika chose open side-swept tresses, hoop earrings, soft eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for giving a finishing touch to her denim-on-denim avatar.

Additionally, Rashmika's post received several likes and comments from her followers. Many netizens dropped the heart emoticons in the comments section. One user wrote, "Damn cute no one can beat you in cuteness." Another commented, "You are looking beautiful."

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up, including Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Varisu alongside Vijay Thalapatty, and Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.