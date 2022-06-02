Rashmika Mandanna in white bralette and lehenga set shines brighter than the sun: See pic inside

If you love updating your traditional wardrobe with timeless pieces, having a bespoke lehenga set in your collection is a must. Lehengas can easily make you the star of the evening, whether you are attending your best friend's wedding festivities or an event at home. They bring a dash of grace and feminine charm with their effortless silhouettes. And it looks like actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebrities who understand this quite well. The star's wardrobe is full of some stunning lehenga pieces, and they are all equally steal-worthy. However, the star's latest look in a white embroidered bralette and lehenga set has our heart. You will surely love it too.

On Wednesday, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in a white embellished lehenga set. The photo shows her flashing her stunning smile and shining brighter than the sun. The Pushpa star captioned her post, "Sending you my smiles." Her traditional ensemble is from the shelves of designer Seema Gujral's clothing label. Scroll ahead to check out Rashmika's photo. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav's fun gym workout with their trainers is a must-watch: Video inside)

The lehenga set comes in an ethereal white shade and features a bralette, lehenga skirt and dupatta. The sleeveless bralette-styled blouse is replete with intricate design, including a plunging neckline, cropped hem length flaunting Rashmika's toned midriff, detailed thread embroidery in block patterns, crystal and sequinned embellishments, pearl tassels on the borders, and a fitted bodice.

Rashmika teamed the choli with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, detailed thread embroidery in block patterns, sequinned embellishments, shimmering diamantes and a figure-hugging A-line silhouette with pleated ghera. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is killing it at the gym with legs and core exercises in new workout video: Watch here)

Meanwhile, Rashmika draped a sheer dupatta with gota patti borders and ivory embellishments on her shoulder to round off the get-up. Additionally, she used minimal accessories like dainty silver embellished earrings and matching footwear to style the look.

In the end, Rashmika chose blush pink lip shade, matching shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

What do you think of Rashmika's look?