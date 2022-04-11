Rashmika Mandanna stuns in floral printed lehenga for new pics, fan says 'Welcome to Thalapathy 66': See here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently announced that she's all set to team up with Tamil star Vijay for the first time. Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together in an upcoming and yet-untitled bilingual film, currently known as Thalapathy 66. The star took to her Instagram page to announce the good news and even expressed her excitement in a note. On Saturday, she posted another set of pictures that displayed the ensemble Rashmika donned for the special occasion. Fans loved her look in the floral printed lehenga set and even welcomed her to Thalapathy 66.

On Sunday, Rashmika posted pictures of herself posing in a floral lehenga with a big smile. The star captioned the post, "What a couple of days it's been! I can't wait for you guys to see the magic." She wore the traditional look for the launch ceremony of her upcoming project with Vijay. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's elegance shines in handcrafted organza saree worth ₹31k)

Rashmika's floral printed lehenga set features a beige embroidered blouse. The sleeveless choli comes with a scalloped and plunging V neckline, sequinned embroidery, mirror work, floral threadwork, and a midriff-baring cropped hem.

Rashmika donned the blouse with a heavy ghera lehenga adorned with a yellow floral pattern on a beige backdrop. She rounded off the look by draping a matching beige organza dupatta on her shoulders decorated with matching print and embroidered patti borders. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna serves sizzling look in gold gown, asks fans about the look)

A pair of gold jhumkis completed Rashmika's accessories with the traditional look. In the end, Rashmika chose side parted open tresses styled in soft curls, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

After Rashmika's post, many fans took to the comments section to praise her and drop heart emojis. One user wrote, "Welcome to Thalapathy 66. Waiting for the movie shooting." Another commented, "Sooo pretty."

Earlier, Rashmika had posted snippets from her and Vijay's new film's launch ceremony. The photos showed the actor having a fangirl moment and calling the experience an 'absolute delight'.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will mark her second Tamil project with this film.

