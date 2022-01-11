Rashmika Mandanna serves sizzling look in plunging neck gold Manish Malhotra gown, asks fans about the look

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying all the praise that she is receiving for Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa The Rise, in which she stars opposite the superstar. Amid all the rave reviews, the star is also taking time to share stunning pictures of herself with her Instagram family. And she did the same recently by posting images from a photoshoot for which she wore a gold plunging neck embellished gown.

Recently, Rashmika did a sizzling shoot dressed in a striking gold embellished gown designed by Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. She took to Instagram on January 10 to share the pictures and ask her Instagram followers what they think of her look. "What do you think of this look?," Rashmika captioned the photos.

Take a look here:

Rashmika's gown comes in a stunning gold shade, making it a perfect look for a new bride to attend her cocktail party or for making heads turn at your engagement.

This show-stopping look features a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Rashmika's statuesque frame, a floor-sweeping train forming a mermaid-like fall, a bare back detail, full sleeves, and reflective sequins adorned all over the ensemble in various patterns.

Rashmika Mandanna in a Manish Malhotra gown.

The plunging neckline of Rashmika's gold gown added a dash of feminine elegance and boldness. She accessorised the look with minimal jewels keeping in mind the heavy embellishments on the ensemble. The actor chose statement rings and peep-toe sandals.

In the end, Rashmika left her tresses open in a side parting styled in soft curls, subtle eye shadow, orange-hued nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes and sharp contour.

Rashmika left her tresses open in a side parting.

What do you think of Rashmika's look in the Manish Malhotra gown?

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. She also has Vikas Bahl's Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

