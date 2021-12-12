Rashmika Mandanna's dreamy Paris trip was all about Eiffel tower, food, workout and selfies: See pics

A few weeks earlier, Rashmika Mandanna had jetted off to Paris to enjoy a relaxed holiday. The star, who recently welcomed the trailer release of her much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun, had enjoyed the Parisian cruise, cuisine and culture on her trip. Now, she is updating fans about her solo vacation with a new post. It will surely give you wanderlust goals.

Rashmika took to Instagram on late Saturday evening to share a series of pictures from the trip, and they are all things dreamy. The Pushpa star described everything that she did on her second day in Paris, from enjoying loads of shopping to a cruise date with herself to an Eiffel Tower visit to gorging on delicious food.

Rashmika also mentioned that she packed in a quick workout in her busy schedule. She posted a picture of herself flexing muscles post the exercise session and a video where she says, "No matter where I am in the world, I think I will always find a way to work out."

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna in red bodycon gown reminds us of Deepika's Met Gala look, see pics

Sharing the photos, Rashmika wrote, "25 /11/ 21. Dear Diary, this was my 2nd day in Paris. Woke up - worked out - went to this most amazing place for breakfast and I had the gluten-free flower pancake and the French toast (see how gorgeous they look) then walked around...met @tomas_bijoux...this super amazing gemologist."

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys her second day in Paris.

She added, "Then went to Lafayette for some shopping. The only strangers I properly spoke to were these cutest machi machi teddy bears...got myself an amazing bubble ice tea. Then got back to the hotel and went out on a cruise...on a self date...and had some yum yum food...and finally, the day had come to an end."

Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures from her holiday in Paris.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna's romantic slip dress is what you need to ace date-night look

Earlier, Rashmika had posted a glimpse of her first day in Paris. She visited the Eiffel Tower, ate delicious food, and clicked loads of selfies. "24/11/21. Dear Diary - This is what my 1st day in Paris looked like. PS: I was thinking of doing a photo dump of my Paris trip rather than tell you by text what all had happened...so here," the star captioned her post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be essaying the role of Srivalli in the multilingual release Pushpa: The Rise. The star will also make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Vikas Bahl's Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON