Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani look regal in elegant traditional outfits, serve mom-daughter fashion goals

Actor Raveena Tandon delighted her followers on social media by sharing pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram. The photos also featured Raveena's daughter, Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo wore gorgeous traditional outfits in the images, serving fans with traditional fashion goals for the wedding season. You can also steal styling tips from Raveena and Rasha for creating a swoon-worthy sartorial moment with your mom. Keep scrolling as we give a detailed account of their looks.

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani's latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's stunning photoshoot

Raveena Tandon recently shared pictures featuring her daughter, Rasha Thadani, on Instagram with the caption, "Unconditionally, together forever [heart and evil eye emoji]." Raveena and Rasha wore traditional ensembles from the shelves of designer JJ Valaya in the photos. Celebrity stylist Surina Kakkar styled the mother-daughter duo for the clicks. The images show Raveena and Rasha posing elegantly while showing off their beauteous ensembles. Check out the post below.

Raveena Tandon wore an orange chiffon saree featuring sequin floral pattern embellishments, beadwork, and patti borders adorned in taar embroidery. She wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder. A matching orange blouse with patti borders, silver embroidery, half-length sleeves, a plunging V neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem rounded it off.

Raveena accessorised the ensemble with an emerald necklace, matching earrings, bracelets, rings, and high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, orange eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, beaming highlighter and light contouring for glam picks.

Meanwhile, Rasha looked stunning in a black cropped blouse and a signature JJ Valaya monochrome printed lehenga skirt. She completed the ensemble with a net embroidered dupatta, centre-parted open tresses, an oxidised silver choker necklace, blush pink lips, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin.

