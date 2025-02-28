Rekha and Shabana Azmi serve iconic energy in their 70s in elegant sarees; internet says they are ‘eating the girls’

On Thursday evening, paparazzi clicked the evergreen starlets Rekha and Shabana Azmi as they attended the special screening of the latter's Netflix film Dabba Cartel. The two actors wore elegant sarees for the occasion, serving iconic energy. The internet loved their look and thought they were ‘eating up the girls without a crumb’. Shabana Azmi and Rekha attend Dabba Cartel screening.

Rekha dazzles in a silk saree

The evergreen beauty of silk sarees and Rekha's timeless looks are synonymous. The actor is known for wearing gorgeous drapes during outings or at red carpet events. For the Dabba Cartel screening, the 70-year-old star wore a beige and golden silk saree. The nine yards feature a broad embroidered gold border and delicate brocade work. She wore the saree in traditional style, with a neatly pleated front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Rekha accessorised the ensemble with her signature embroidered gold potli bag, gold kadhas, rings, statement jhumkis, tinted sunglasses, and gold block heels. With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun and adorned with white flower gajra, the veteran star chose bright red lip shade, sindoor, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

Shabana Azmi in a red drape

As for Shabana Azmi, she chose a gorgeous deep red saree featuring gold borders for the occasion. She draped the nine yards in traditional style, with the pallu pinned to her shoulder. A half-sleeved silk blouse with a U neckline, a cropped hem length, and gold borders completed the ethnic ensemble.

Shabana styled the drape with oxidised silver and gold jewellery pieces, including a choker necklace, gold kadhas, red bangles, and pearl-adorned drop earrings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun and adorned with colourful flowers, she chose a red bindi, red lipstick, flushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, and black strappy sandals to round off the look.

About Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. It releases on Netflix on February 28. Written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, the project is backed by Excel Entertainment and created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. It stars Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, Bhupendra Singh Jadawat, and Gajraj Rao.