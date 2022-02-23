Rhea Chakraborty stuns in yellow lehenga worth 50k that every bridesmaid needs to bookmark: See photos

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was among several other celebrities who attended Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding in Khandala. The star acted as the perfect bridesmaid for her friend's special day, wearing gorgeous ensembles that should be in every future bridesmaids' bookmarks list. One of our favourite looks that Rhea wore for the wedding features the star in a bright yellow lehenga set. If you are thinking of updating your wedding guest wardrobe, you should take a leaf out of her style guide.

On Tuesday, Rhea took to Instagram to post several photos of herself dressed in a bright canary yellow lehenga set with a profound caption. "Some time or the other, somewhere somehow, she finally learnt how to live in the now - RC. #rhenew," the 29-year-old actor wrote. The ensemble is from the shelves of an Indian luxury-contemporary designer house, L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha.

Rhea's lehenga set features a short sleeveless choli in a canary yellow shade. It comes with intricate dori and Resham embroidery in Mughal motifs, sequin embellishments, beads and cut beads, a wide U neckline, a bare back with a dori tie, and a cropped hem length.

Rhea Chakraborty in a canary yellow lehenga.

Rhea wore the blouse with a canary yellow lehenga adorned with pleats and a flowing ghera. The highlight of Rhea's ensemble was the cape style jacket, which she chose over a traditional dupatta. The zari jacket also featured matching embroidery and a floor-grazing hem length.

Rhea Chakraborty's soft glam look is impeccable.

Keen on buying Rhea's look for your closet? It is available on the L'effet website. Called the Organza Jacket Lehenga Set, the ensemble is worth Rs. 49,500.

The Organza Jacket Lehenga Set. (leffet.in)

In the end, centre-parted open tresses, polki and gold bangles, matching earrings, blush pink lip shade, matching eye shadow, soft mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy make-up base rounded off Rhea's wedding guest look.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon, in Khandala. Apart from Rhea, many other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar and others attended the festivities.

