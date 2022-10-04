Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's royal andaaz in ethnic outfits prove white is an eternal wedding colour: See new pics

Actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding ceremonies have been a window to the most beautiful traditional ensembles. The pictures from the couple's marriage festivities keep getting better, and we cannot help but take inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. Today, Richa and Ali posted new photos of themselves twinning in ethnic white-coloured outfits that look every bit breathtaking. Their royal andaaz in the traditional hand-embroidered attires prove that white is an eternal wedding shade, so brides and grooms-to-be don't forget to take inspiration from the newly-married couple.

On Tuesday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures from their wedding festivities. Reportedly, the photos were clicked at the Awadhi-themed celebrations hosted by Ali's family in Lucknow. Ali captioned his post, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho," Richa wrote, "I got you." The bride and groom's intricately designed white ensembles are by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities)

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles boast of the designer's signature hand embroidery and karigari. While Richa looked straight out of a period film in a sharara set, Ali channelled his inner Nawab in a long bandhgala kurta and churidar pants set.

Regarding Richa's outfit, the sharara set features a heavily embellished and embroidered short chikankari kurti teamed with matching sharara pants, dupatta and a floor-sweeping heavy veil adorned on her head. She accessorised her wedding look with emerald, Kundan, and gold-adorned choker necklace, bracelets, rings, nath, jhumkis and a maang tika. Her bold glam added to the ethereal charm of the traditional look.

Meanwhile, Ali complemented his bride in a long bandhgala kurta adorned in chikankari embroidery and featuring full-length sleeves, side slits, sequin and gota patti embellishments, and a flowy silhouette. He completed the look with white churidar pants, matching mojaris, and a back-swept hairdo.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi over the weekend. The stars have been dating since 2015 and confirmed their relationship status in 2017.