Richa Chadha oozes oomph at TIFF in Manish Malhotra's bold backless saree

Promising to be the cultural breakthrough of the year with a grandiose film marathon, Tashkent International Film Festival's innovative platform - ‘The Silk Road Pearl’ was held under the slogan ‘For Peace, Enlightenment and Progress’ but it was Bollywood actor Richa Chadha's sultry appearance in a saree, a traditional Indian attire, that hooked all. Making jaws drop at TIFF with her bold and captivating look, Richa sizzled in a sheer backless saree from Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat collection and the mercury was set soaring.

Taking to her social media handle, Richa shared a slew of pictures that showed her giving a sexy twist to the ethnic Indian wear. The pictures featured the diva donning a sheer georgette grey base saree that came with bling symmetrical patterns that found a geometrical destination all over the six yards of elegance.

Richa teamed it with a metallic brown-coloured satin blouse that came with delicate straps, a sweetheart neckline and backless look to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Richa pinned them on the sides with simple hairpins.

She accessorised her look with a pair of black teardrop earrings and a finger ring from House of Shikha. Wearing a dab of coral red lipstick, Richa amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black-eyeliner streaks, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Richa captioned the pictures, “Sari not sorry (sic).”

The saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. The Bridal Edit of Nooraniyat is the latest collection of Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture.

Weaved in fine craftsmanship and exquisite intricate elements, the Manish Malhotra Bridal collection 2021 is an enchanting medley of bridal glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions where each ensemble narrates an emotional story of its own. Richa Chadha was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Anisha Gandhi and Rochelle D'sa Syiemiong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter