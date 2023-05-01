Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in micro-mini fur dress, nails Met Gala theme early with tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Amid the countdown to Met Gala Monday, the two biggest questions everyone is asking are whether Rihanna will attend fashion's biggest night and what she will wear to the ball. One cannot blame the internet for wondering the same if they remember all the incredible looks - from the unforgettable yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015 to the bedazzling Maison Margiela pope look in 2018 - she has worn to the Met Ball. And like her fans, it seems Rihanna is equally excited for the commencement of the first Monday of May celebrations. The Diamonds singer, who is pregnant with her second child, stepped out in New York City this weekend wearing a fur dress that was bang on theme and showed off her baby bump. Keep scrolling to check out Rihanna's pictures.

Rihanna's tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in micro-mini fur dress for an outing in NYC. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna stepped out in New York City on the weekend. The paparazzi clicked the pregnant singer and entrepreneur leaving a restaurant in the Big Apple. Rihanna also shared pictures of her look for the night out on Instagram with the caption, "Not even Monday." Rihanna chose a micro mini dress styled with striking accessories from Chanel's fall 1994 collection, designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Netizens loved the look and flooded the comments section with praises. Serena Williams commented, "The Baddest in the game." Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Oh My God." See the pictures below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna wore a fuzzy white faux fur dress from the shelves of Coperni and flaunted her growing baby bump in it. The sleeveless ensemble features a plunging neckline highlighting her décolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a micro mini hem length flaunting her legs. She styled it with a Chanel cropped faux-fur jacket in black and white - Karl Lagerfeld's signature combo. It comes with an open front, full-length sleeves and a short hem.

Rihanna accessorised the ensemble with statement diamond earrings and rings. A messy hairdo, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and feathered brows rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Rihanna styled the outfit with vintage CC [Chanel] logo sunglasses, strappy Amina Muaddi heels, and a custom faux fur hat by Benny Andallo. The highlight of her look was the covetable '90s Chanel pieces that couldn't be more Met Gala-ready. This makes us wonder if this could be her hint that she'll show up on the iconic Met steps tomorrow!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}