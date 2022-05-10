Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rihanna in see-through crystal top and mini skirt flaunts baby bump, wins pregnancy fashion with A$AP Rocky: See pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Mother's Day by going on a dinner date. The Diamond singer won the pregnancy fashion game once more with her baby-bump revealing see-through crystal mesh top and mini skirt worn on top of a silver bikini.
Rihanna in see-through crystal top and mini skirt flaunts baby bump, wins pregnancy fashion with A$AP Rocky: See pics(Instagram/@dietprada, @rockyxrih)
Updated on May 10, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Singer, actor, fashion designer and businesswoman Rihanna has captured the imagination of fashion enthusiasts everywhere with her iconic and unapologetic maternity looks. Ever since Rihanna announced that she is pregnant with her and partner A$AP Rocky's first child, the singer has displayed fiery fashion-forward pregnancy looks that deserve all the attention in the world. And on Mother's Day, the Diamond singer served another jaw-dropping fashion moment as she stepped out for a dinner date with A$AP Rocky in a see-through baby-bump flaunting crystal crop top and mini skirt set worn over a bra top and risqué bottoms.

Recently, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky visited a restaurant in Santa Monica to celebrate Mother's Day with a private dinner. Pictures and videos of the couple arriving at the eatery soon went viral on social media, and fans couldn't help but fall in love with the Fenty founder's embellished look. Scroll ahead to check out snippets from Rihanna's outing. (Also Read: Rihanna bares it all for new pregnancy photoshoot, internet calls it iconic)

Rihanna's ensemble is from the shelves of Miu Miu's Fall 2022 collection. She teamed it with a Balenciaga crystal-embellished bag, a greyish fur coat and high heels from Christian Louboutin. The star put her baby bump on display as she walked up to the restaurant in the killer ensemble that deserves a runway moment for itself.

Rihanna's silver mesh top comes adorned with crystal and beaded embellishments, strapped sleeves, square neckline, cropped hem length flaunting her baby bump, and a loose silhouette. She wore the see-through top over a bra with a plunging neckline. A matching crystal mesh skirt worn on top of silver bottoms rounded off the ensemble.

Rihanna accessorised the mini skirt with a brown leather belt, creating a contrasting effect. She also carried an embellished silver top handle mini bag, a greyish fur coat draped on the shoulders, a diamond choker necklace and silver heels.

In the end, Rihanna tied her hair up in a ponytail, and for the glam, she chose glossy nude lip shade, beaming highlighter, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Elle in March, Rihanna revealed that she was in her third trimester, which means she might soon be nearing her due date. This will be Rihanna and Rocky's first child together.

