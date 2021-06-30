Rihanna pairs rainbow stockings and lingerie with a black top to celebrate Pride

Rihanna celebrated the end of Pride month in the most Rihanna way possible. The singer extended her support to the LGBTQIA+ community by sharing pictures of herself dressed in lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line. The 33-year-old star took the internet by storm with a series of photos from the sexy indoor photoshoot that featured her posing on a bed.

Rihanna posed for the camera wearing a crewneck black t-shirt with classic vintage-style yellow-tinted sunglasses. She added pride colours to her look by donning a pair of black sheer stockings decorated with a rainbow strap on top. She completed her look with a sheer thong in black replete with embellished rainbows from her lingerie line.

Rihanna accessorised her Pride look with a layered beaded necklace, a gold chain, ear studs and a gold bracelet. She rounded it all off with her side-parted short bob. She nailed the boss lady vibes for the photoshoot, and we are, as always, impressed.

During the first week of June, Rihanna launched a Savage x Fenty Pride collection with a strong message of inclusivity. According to the brand, the collection is for the community, and it champions different body types, shapes and identities. Introducing the new line, the brand said, “Love is love is love is Savage. This Pride month, we’re celebrating every BODY. But y’all already know.”

The Instagram page of the singer’s lingerie brand features a new collection comprising bralettes, boxers, thigh-high stockings, crop tops, and more. Many of them also have rainbow colours on them, which are synonymous with ‘pride’.

According to RiRi, a donation from the sales of this new line will support LGBTQ+ organisations like GLAAD, the Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., Trans Latin@ Coalition and the Trans Wellness Center. This will be done in partnership with her charitable organisation, Clara Lionel Foundation.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter