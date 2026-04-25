Rihanna lights up Mumbai in two couture statement looks, elevated by Manish Malhotra jewels at Fenty Beauty event. Pics

Rihanna brought serious style heat to Mumbai on Friday as she made a dazzling appearance for the India launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. The 38-year-old global icon didn’t just attend one event, she owned two, starting with the official launch and later heading to an after-party.

Rihanna turns heads with stunning outfits and glamorous jewellery at beauty brand launch. (Instagram)

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For her daytime look, Rihanna went for a monochrome olive-green ensemble that leaned into a soft, feminine vibe while by night, she completely switched gears, stepping out in a sleek black dress that added a bold, glamorous edge. Let’s decode her outfits and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Rihanna makes surprise return to India, greets paparazzi with flying kisses; internet wonders what brings her back )

Rihanna’s chartreuse glam with an Indian twist

For the occasion, Rihanna moved away from soft butter yellow tones in favor of a bold chartreuse look, a flowing mock-neck, long-sleeved top paired with a flared, ankle-length leather skirt, both of which appear to be from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall 2026 collection for Mugler.

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{{^usCountry}} When it came to accessories, she added a distinct Indian touch to her outfit, styling it with a signature haathpool by Manish Malhotra, an exquisite hand adornment crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds. She further completed the look with stacked bangles on her wrist and a pair of diamond earrings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it came to accessories, she added a distinct Indian touch to her outfit, styling it with a signature haathpool by Manish Malhotra, an exquisite hand adornment crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds. She further completed the look with stacked bangles on her wrist and a pair of diamond earrings. {{/usCountry}}

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Her makeup was bold and glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, bright red lipstick, contoured cheekbones, and plenty of highlighter. Her long, luscious tresses were left open in a side partition, cascading down her shoulders, perfectly finishing off her glam look.

What Rihanna wore at after-party

At the after-party, Rihanna switched into a completely different mood, stepping out in a custom Alaïa look. The outfit featured a fit-and-flare jersey dress with a turtle neckline and full sleeves, elevated with striking V-shaped crocodile leather cut-outs inspired by Pieter Mulier’s Summer–Fall 2026 collection for Alaïa.

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She doubled down on high-impact glamour with a full diamond-heavy jewellery moment, multiple diamond rings stacked on her fingers, statement ear cuffs, and another dazzling haathphool by Manish Malhotra, this time reimagined in blingy diamonds for an extra dose of sparkle.

Rihanna went for a sultry terracotta smoky eye paired with a glossy 90s-style lip, keeping the glam warm and diffused. She styled her hair in a sleek side-parted updo with a polished fringe and softly tousled volume, adding an elegant finish to the look.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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