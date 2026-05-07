Rihanna puts Indian craftsmanship in spotlight, shines bright like a diamond in gigantic Sabyasachi necklaces and rings

Rihanna really channeled her 2012 hit Diamonds with her latest appearance, turning the spotlight onto exquisite Indian craftsmanship once again. The singer, who was in Mumbai recently to celebrate the blockbuster launch of Fenty Beauty, dazzled in a curated selection of Sabyasachi jewellery that has left fans breathless. Also read | Rihanna goes all out with Indian jewellery at Fenty Beauty launch, from diamond haathphool to Mughal-inspired earrings

Fans were captivated by Rihanna's stunning display of Sabyasachi jewellery. (Instagram/ Sabyasachi Official)

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On May 7, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared a series of close-up photos of Rihanna, highlighting the intricate details of the pieces that anchored her gothic royalty aesthetic.

Rihanna's showstopping Indian jewellery

Rihanna's look was a masterclass in maximalism – she wore a tiered arrangement of Sabyasachi necklaces that combined antique aesthetics with modern luxury. The centrepiece necklace was a stunning piece crafted in 18k gold, featuring morganite, old mine-cut diamonds, and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding a pop of vibrant colour, she layered a second piece featuring morganite, opal, emerald, turquoise, and brilliant cut diamonds. On her fingers, she stacked rings crafted in 18k gold with sapphires. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding a pop of vibrant colour, she layered a second piece featuring morganite, opal, emerald, turquoise, and brilliant cut diamonds. On her fingers, she stacked rings crafted in 18k gold with sapphires. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rihanna's overall look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rihanna's overall look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s glam was, as expected, flawless, designed to complement the warmth of the gold and the sparkle of the gemstones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s glam was, as expected, flawless, designed to complement the warmth of the gold and the sparkle of the gemstones. {{/usCountry}}

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She opted for a soft, bronzed, smoky eye with hints of rose-gold shimmer on the lids. Her lips were defined with a deep chocolate-brown liner and a high-shine mauve gloss, perfectly capturing the '90s supermodel' vibe that is currently trending in 2026. Her skin remained dewy and luminous, serving as the perfect canvas for the heavy jewellery.

Eschewing high-drama updos, Rihanna wore her hair in a sleek, side-parted wet look. The dark, wavy tresses were tucked behind her ears to ensure the Sabyasachi necklaces were fully visible. While the jewellery took centre stage, the singer balanced the opulence with a sleek black outfit (and at one point, a crisp white robe for a behind-the-scenes glam shot), allowing the 'mesmerising' Indian art pieces to pop against the dark fabric.

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Fans react to Rihanna's Sabyasachi pieces

The internet was blown away ever since Rihanna's photos dropped. One Instagram user commented on Sabyasachi's, "What's this art... beyond beautiful! Wowwwww," while others flooded the comments section with adjectives like 'stunning' and 'mesmerising'.

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By pairing these heritage pieces with her outfit, Rihanna has done more than wear jewellery; she has helped redefine how traditional Indian craftsmanship is viewed on the international stage.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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