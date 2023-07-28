Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty bags the top spot on Britain's best-dressed list by Tatler

Akshata Murty, Rishi Sunak's wife and Narayana Murthy's daughter has bagged the top spot in Britain's best dressed 2023 list compiled by Tatler magazine as one of Britain’s best dressed for 2023. Canadian businesswoman Yana Peel, Lady Dalmeny, Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Love Actually star Bill Nighy were also named as the top 10 best dressed icons in the list that will appear in Tatler magazine's September issue featuring Britain's 25 best dressed personalities.

Akshata and Rishi first met when they were students at Stanford University in America in the year 2004.

“The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty," says Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler.

The magazine is all praises for her "21st century glamour in a range of cult, cool-girl labels" as it assigns No. 1 position to the businesswoman and fashion designer.

AKSHATA'S STYLE STATEMENTS

Akshata stole the limelight at the G7 summit in Japan in May when she made a statement in a pink top and green trousers as she accompanied husband Rishi Sunak. The stylish and suave lady also wowed everyone at King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey when she carried herself gracefully in a blue dress and black fascinator.

HOW RISHI SUNAK AND AKSHATA MURTY MET

Akshata and Rishi first met when they were students at Stanford University in America in the year 2004. Akshata also studied at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in LA. In 2007, Akshata established her fashion brand called Akshata Designs. She married Rishi Sunak in a lavish wedding in August 2009 in Bengaluru.

As per Rishi, Akshata is 'very messy' while he is 'more organised'.

"I’m incredibly tidy, she’s very messy....I’m much more organised, she is more spontaneous," the British PM spoke about his wife in an interview with The Times.