RM of BTS heads to Japan dressed in comfy and elegant Bottega Veneta fit, drops a hint about his trip. See pics, videos

BTS member RM, born Kim Namjoon and fondly known as Namjoon, headed to Japan today for a new project. The paparazzi and ARMY shared pictures and videos of the rapper, songwriter, and producer on social media. The clicks show the leader of the K-pop supergroup dressed from head to toe in a monochrome outfit from the shelves of Bottega Veneta. The Italian luxury fashion house recently announced Namjoon as their Global Ambassador.

BTS' leader RM's airport look decoded

RM of BTS heads to Japan dressed in a comfy and elegant Bottega Veneta outfit. (Twitter, Instagram)

BTS' leader RM wore a monochrome ensemble to the airport, embracing the comfort over style aesthetic for flying to Japan. The Wildflower singer wore a white jersey T-shirt from Bottega Veneta featuring a square neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a long hem length. He teamed it with black nylon shorts from the luxury label featuring an elasticated waistband, baggy fitting, and an above-the-knee hem length.

RM accessorised his airport look with a black leather bag from Bottega Veneta featuring a shoulder strap, criss-cross pattern detail, and a zip closure. Lastly, a stylish Cartier watch, a sleek silver chain, a face mask, matching hoop earrings, animal pattern sneakers with front lace-up detail, and a buzzed hairdo gave the finishing touch.

RM heads to Japan for a new fashion project

Screengrab of RM of BTS' Instagram stories. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, RM also shared a selfie and a hint about his project in Japan with ARMY. The selfie shows the rapper sitting inside the airplane with his face mask on while making the victory symbol. He captioned the click with plane emojis. Additionally, RM posted a picture of a note from Bottega Veneta welcoming him in Japan. It said, "Dear RM, we are truly delighted to have you in Japan and thrilled about your project with GQ! Our best wishes for a wonderful day! Enjoy!."

On the work front

BTS' leader RM's first official solo album Indigo re-entered the Billboard 200 chart following its release on vinyl this month. Indigo has now spent seven non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, making RM the first Korean soloist to chart an album for seven weeks.

