BTS' RM calls J-Hope 'sexy' in new pics of his MAMA 2022 look in deep-neck shirt, pants and blazer, we agree. See post

BTS won big at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2022. The K-Pop band won several awards, including the Worldwide Fan's Choice, Album of The Year (Proof), Best Male Group, and MAMA Platinum, among other wins at the show. BTS member J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, who attended the awards show and even performed hits like MORE, Arson and Future from his solo album Jack In The Box, bagged awards for Most Popular Male Artist and Culture & Style. While BTS stole the show with their big successes, ARMY was in awe of J-Hope's red carpet look in a jaw-dropping all-black outfit. And now even BTS' leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, can't stop swooning over it. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope arrives in Japan for the MAMA Awards 2022, aces winter fashion in stylish oversized outfit: See pics)

BTS' J-Hope's sizzling all-black outfit for MAMA 2022

On Thursday, J-Hope, lovingly known as Hobi among fans and BTS members, shared pictures of his MAMA 2022 look on Instagram. The rapper stole the show at the awards ceremony in an all-black attire featuring a deep-neck shirt, blazer and pants set. The ensemble is from the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It featured a low-cut neckline that exposed his chest and midriff, leaving ARMY in a daze. Even RM fell in love with J-Hope's OOTD and dropped a comment in Korean, which translates to, "Wow, sexy man." BTS member Jin also commented on the post, which reads, "Lmfao who is that?" Check out J-Hope's photos below.

Coming to the details, J-Hope's outfit featured a black silk-satin shirt featuring a plunging neckline exposing his chest and a draped overlapping design on the front. He tucked the top inside the pants to create a chic vibe. The bottoms feature contrast piping on the side, a straight-fit silhouette and a high-rise waist.

J-Hope completed the attire with an oversized blazer featuring notch lapel satin collars, double-breasted open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and folded cuffs. He styled the all-black look with a back-swept hairdo, an embellished brooch, black tinted sunglasses, a classic vintage watch, and embellished block-heel boots.

Meanwhile, at the awards ceremony, J-Hope called the group's eldest member, Jin, after winning the MAMA Platinum award. In the emotional call, Jin thanked ARMY and the members and promised he would return soon with good music after completing his mandatory military service.

Jin is expected to be in the boot camp by December 13.