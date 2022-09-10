BTS' J-Hope celebrates Chuseok 2022 with new pics in traditional Hanbok, wishes ARMY happy holidays: See new post

After BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - delighted ARMY with a live on Weverse to mark the beginning of the holiday season, BTS member J-Hope dropped new pictures to wish ARMY on the occasion of Chuseok today. The South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, and producer shared photos of himself dressed in a traditional Hanbok and wished his fans happy holidays and New Year. He had worn the traditional outfit during the Weverse live with the other members.

BTS' J-Hope wishes ARMY on Chuseok

On Saturday, BTS' J-Hope (born Jung Hoseok) posted the pictures on his official Instagram account and wished ARMY on the occasion of Chuseok. The rapper's caption translated into English reads, "It’s Chuseok. Have a wonderful holiday, and I hope your family home is full of laughter." The post shows him dressed in blue and grey-coloured Hanbok and a dark blue hat with a messy hairstyle. For the uninitiated, Hanbok is a term used to refer to traditional ethnic Korean clothes. It literally means "Korean clothing" and is a formal ensemble worn during Korean holidays or on special occasions. Check out J-Hope's post below. (Also Read: BTS' V says 'Bonjour' to Paris with dreamy pics and uber cool retro vibes in leather jacket and flared denims: See here)

Meanwhile, Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a major mid-autumn harvest festival in Korea. It is a three-day holiday in South Korea, celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon. This year, Chuseok falls on September 10 in South Korea, and the holidays began on September 9 and will last till September 12. On this day, families gather to enjoy time together and thank their ancestors for the plentiful harvest.

Earlier, the official Instagram page of BTS had shared seven concept reels featuring all the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - to celebrate Chuseok. The videos showed the members dressed in Hanbok and showing off their sensual charm with a piercing gaze amid a beautiful backdrop under the moonlight. The videos are a part of their popular Dalmajung merch collection. Check out J-Hope's video below.

Recently, J-Hope released his immensely anticipated solo album Jack In The Box. It featured several new tracks, including Arson, More, Jack In The Box and Pandora Box. The rapper even created history with his performance at Lollapalooza.