Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh: Stars wow in opulent traditional looks at Ramayana trailer launch

The promotions for Ramayana: Part 1 were kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday. The film’s cast and crew attended the event, along with guests from the film fraternity. At the event, Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, arrived in a stunning silk saree. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ram in the film, looked dapper. Let's decode their looks and those of the other cast members.

Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh at Ramayana trailer launch.

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Also Read | Sai Pallavi says she kept herself ‘as pure as possible’, meditated to play Sita in Ramayana: ‘Not easy to play Goddess’

Sai Pallavi

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{{^usCountry}} Sai Pallavi embraced traditional elegance in a shimmering gold Kanjeevaram saree with a rich magenta border. She paired the regal look with a matching blouse, a tiny bindi, and delicate gold jewellery, including bangles, jhumkis, and a choker necklace. Minimal makeup and her curly hair tied in a half-up hairdo gave the finishing touch. Raanbir Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sai Pallavi embraced traditional elegance in a shimmering gold Kanjeevaram saree with a rich magenta border. She paired the regal look with a matching blouse, a tiny bindi, and delicate gold jewellery, including bangles, jhumkis, and a choker necklace. Minimal makeup and her curly hair tied in a half-up hairdo gave the finishing touch. Raanbir Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Ranbir Kapoor kept his look for the Ramayana trailer launch timeless in a black bandhgala kurta set. The ensemble features a tailored black velvet jacket adorned with shiny emerald buttons, a black kurta, and crisp white trousers. He added a modern edge to his ensemble with sunglasses, a sleek watch, and black dress shoes. Lastly, a gold bow-shaped brooch on his jacket elevated the understated outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh

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Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in a mustard-yellow silk saree teamed with an intricately embroidered strapless blouse. She layered the traditional look with gold and diamond jewellery, including bangles, rings, a kamarbandh, a choker necklace, and earrings attached with gorgeous chains. Soft waves and minimal makeup perfectly complemented her sophisticated ethnic look.

Ravie Dubey

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Ravie Dubey opted for a sharp navy-blue bandhgala suit featuring clean tailoring and a matching pocket square for the Ramayana trailer launch. The ensemble features a bandhgala jacket, a white shirt, and sleek, tapered pants. The actor styled the look with sunglasses, diamond-encrusted rings, gold hoop earrings, and dress shoes.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana.

Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and others also play key roles in the film. The first part will hit screens in Diwali 2026, while the second part will be released for Diwali 2027. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer was launched at the event on July 18, but it will premiere worldwide only on July 24.