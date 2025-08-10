Saiyaara star Aneet Padda stuns in a white halter neck midi dress at the movie's success party

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday-starrer romantic musical Saiyaraa is a major hit at the box office. The Mohit Suri-directed film breezed past the ₹500 crore mark within three weeks, becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. Production house YRF on August 5 shared an Instagram post, highlighting the box office numbers. Aneet Padda was seen cutting cake with Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri(PC: Instagram/@bollywoodwomancloset)

To celebrate this record-breaking achievement, a party was organised where the lead actors and the director were seen cutting cake. Aneet Padda, who was seen on-screen in Saiyaraa as Vaani Batra, wore a pretty white dress to the event. She exuded a cool and casual vibe due to the simplicity of the outfit. Let's take a closer look at her success party look.

More about her look

Aneet Padda wore a dress from Zara. The midi dress had a fitted silhouette with a chic halter neck. Keeping things simple, she skipped accessories except for a pair of chunky golden hoops. Her hair was styled in a classic middle parting, while her makeup remained understated. The star of this otherwise simple dress is definitely the neckline, featuring a keyhole cutout detail at the centre of the chest. The Zara outfit made her look both stylish and relatable.

More about Aneet Padda

While Saiyaraa is her first film as the lead, she had already started her acting career earlier. Aneet started in 2022 with a small role in Salaam Venky, and then also appeared in the 2024 Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.