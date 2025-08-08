‘Main acting nahi kar raha’: Ahaan Panday couldn’t stop crying in a Saiyaara scene, remembers Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri’s latest release Saiyaara has left a lasting impact on movie-lovers. May it be the soulful music, the heartwarming story-line or the very convincing and sweet chemistry between lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Some scenes made the audience gasp in shock whereas others left fans with tears trickling down their cheeks. One particular scene, which we will not mention in order to keep this story spoiler-free, broke several hearts. Well, director Mohit has now revealed how he had to stop Ahaan from crying so much in some scenes, because these were moments when the actor was not acting, but emoting. Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

In a recent chat with Red FM, talking about his young lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri shared, “Hum logo ko lagta hai ki nahi yaar itna love hai, yeh umar pe toh thodi pata hai, inko toh situationship aur benching ki hi aadat hai. Mujhe sometimes bolna padha isko 'Mat ro yaar itna tu yeh scene mein'. He said 'Mujhko bohot bura lag raha hai yaar, sir I'm feeling very bad she's saying this'. I said 'Tu acting nahi kar raha?' He said 'Nahi, main acting nahi kar raha hun'. I said 'Itna mat ro'.”

Mohit went on to add, “But I just think maybe they've not met someone who opened up, in this generation they haven't met people who opened up their heart and make these promises jo commitment life bhar ki hoti hai, ki no matter what I'm not going to leave you, I'm going to stand by you, chaahe ek ladki yeh ladke ko bole ya ek ladka ek ladki ko bole. I think these were just things that were moving them.”

Well, Ahaan’s expressions, emotions and deep eyes along with his strong acting chops have successfully made him a star right from his first film.