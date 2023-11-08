Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde and others attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Who wore what

During the Diwali season, it's customary for Bollywood's top celebrities to attend extravagant parties. After Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, B-town's A-listers graced film producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Tuesday. The evening was nothing short of a glamorous affair as top celebrities of the industry including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Huma Qureshi, Vidhya Balan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat, Genelia Dsouza, Riteish Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor and many more attended the party. Whenever there are Bollywood celebrities, there's a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and with Festivals of Lights just around the corner, let's explore who wore what and take some ethnic styling notes. (Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs make dazzling entrances )

Who wore what to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, who wore what at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif arrived at the event wearing a stunning anarakli suit ensemble that exuded a royal aura. Her outfit featured a brown cropped full-sleeved blouse paired with a flared skirt adorned with an enchanting floral print all over. The heavy gold embroidered borders at the hem of the skirt added to the oomph factor. She teamed it with a matching dupatta and a gold statement necklace adorning the neckline of her blouse. With her undeniable beauty, minimal make-up and loose hair, Katrina made her fans swoon.

Salman Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tiger 3 actor and bhaijaan of B-town, the OG Salman Khan arrived at the party in style. He wore a mustard yellow shirt that showed off his muscular body. He paired it with faded denim jeans with a ripped knee pattern. He completed his look with his statement silver chain necklace and a pair of black shoes. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, Salman is sure to steal your heart.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, the adorable couple, attended the event in stunning ethnic ensembles. Genelia looked mesmerising in white, donning a floral embellished sheer gown with full sleeves and a beautifully flared bottom. She looked glamorous with red lipstick, stud earrings and her hair in a bun. Riteish, on the other hand, looked dapper in a printed branded gala kurta and matching tight-fitting trousers. Together, they served couple fashion goals.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Student of the Year boys Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra reunited at the Diwali party. Both looked dashing in stunning ethnic kurta ensembles. Sidharth wore a black three-piece suit consisting of a black bandh gala kurta, a tightly fitted pants and a half jacket embellished with intricate multi-coloured embroidery. With shiny black shoes and gelled hair, he looked dashing. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, wore a light blue V-neck kurta paired with a pair of tight silver trousers. White sneakers and a wrist watch completed his cool and stylish look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nushrratt Bharuccha's ethnic sartorial sense is too high and whenever she dons a traditional outfit, she makes sure to turn heads. The diva attended the party in a stunning orange ensemble featuring a V-neck blouse embellished with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She paired it with a flared skirt with a gold mirror embellished belt at the waist and a beautiful puple floral print adorning the skirt. She completed her stunning look with a matching duppata, puple potli bag, choker necklace and statement earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya Kapoor, the Gen Z style icon arrived at the event with her parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya looked like an elegant princess in a black sweetheart neckline bralette blouse, flared skirt with intricate embroidery and elaborate hand work. She completed her glam look with a sleek choker necklace, matching ornamented duppata, minimal make-up and loose hair. On the other hand, Mahdeep wore an elegant red kurta set while Sanjay looked dapper in a dark green kurta adorned with a yellow botti print.

Alaya F

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alaya F graced the Diwali bash looking like a silver patakha. The stylish diva donned a silver ensemble featuring a plunging bralette top embellished with intricate sequins. She paired it with an embroidered skirt and a ruffled duppata. With glam make-up, open curls and statement silver earrings, she oozed grace and glamour.

Pooja Hedge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hedge looked nothing short of a beautiful princess in a yellow ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved, cropped blouse adorned with intricate hand embroidery and sequin detailing. Accessorised with a matching printed wrap skirt, it completes her stylish look. A clutch bag, statement earrings, loose hair and glossy make-up completed her stunning look.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!