Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys girls' day-out in chic bodysuit and trendy denims, flaunts new hairdo: All pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoyed a cosy lunch with her girlfriends on the weekend and took to her Instagram to share snippets from the day outing. The star went out with actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neerajaa Kona, who shared pictures with Samantha on their respective Instagram pages. Apart from making us crave an outing with our best friends, the star also gave us fashion tips on slaying casual-chic statements with her OOTD. We are taking notes.

Samantha had a happening Sunday with her girlfriends, Varalaxmi and Neerajaa, with whom she enjoyed lip-smacking dishes and clicked pretty pictures on the day out.

Varalaxmi shared a photo of Samantha smiling brightly on her Instagram page and captioned it, "Isn't she lovely? Absolutely stunning...so gorgeous." And we agree, the star looks incredible in her choice of day-out ensemble.

Screenshot of Varalaxmi's Instagram story.

Sam slipped into a rusted orange bodysuit and dark blue high-waisted denim jeans for her day out. The sleeveless top comes with ribbed details all over the ensemble, asymmetric straps, criss-cross detail on the plunging back, and a deep U neckline. The darker shade of her pants perfectly complimented the rusted tone of the top, creating a chic sartorial moment.

Samantha enjoys a day out with her friends.

Samantha's top is from the shelves of the clothing label, Alix Nyc, and we even found its price details. If you wish to include it in your wardrobe, it is currently available on The Editorialist website and called Drake Bodysuit. It will cost you ₹9,186 (USD 123) approximately.

The Drake Bodysuit. (editorialist.com)

The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actor also flaunted her new hairdo with the classic look. She left her auburn tresses open in a messy side-parting with romantic curls. In the end, she accessorised the ensemble with statement gold earrings and rings, and for the glam, she chose dewy base make-up, nude lip shade, mascara-laden lashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently made an appearance in the dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. She also has an upcoming pan-India film, Yashoda, and is waiting for the release of director Gunasekar's Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.