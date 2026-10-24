Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in elegant black anarkali with sequins, redefines festive maternity style

Maternity fashion usually goes one of two ways. Either a glam dress or a casual co-ord set. Samantha Ruth Prabhu just found the perfect middle ground. The actor stepped out in Mumbai for the launch event of her fragrance label, The Secret Alchemist, in one of her best pregnancy looks yet. Also read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu in kasavu saree and minimal glam proves simplicity is the highest form of luxury

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Samantha, who is expecting her first child after her 2025 wedding, wore an all-black ensemble that celebrated her bump instead of hiding it. She posted the pictures on Instagram on October 23. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, was right beside her, matching her look in a monochromatic black jacket and shirt.

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The regal black look

{{^usCountry}} The outfit in question? A black anarkali from Vvani by Vani Vats, cut with a smart empire waistline that sits just above the bump and then flows into soft, fluid tiers. It frames the silhouette instead of swallowing it. It’s flattering, comfortable, and actually looks like something you would want to wear for hours at a festive occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outfit in question? A black anarkali from Vvani by Vani Vats, cut with a smart empire waistline that sits just above the bump and then flows into soft, fluid tiers. It frames the silhouette instead of swallowing it. It’s flattering, comfortable, and actually looks like something you would want to wear for hours at a festive occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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Then there’s the fabric. It’s a lightweight black georgette, covered in delicate handwork: micro-sequins placed in tiny geometric grids all over the tunic. From far away, it looks like solid black – but when light hits it, you get this quiet, expensive sheen. No loud glitter, no heavy embroidery. Just texture.

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The sleeves are special: sheer organza with tiny polka dots, ending at the wrist with little fabric-covered buttons. There’s also a matching button line running right down the centre of the bodice. Samantha draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders, also lightly speckled with sequins, which added movement without making the look heavy. It flowed when she walked.

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The jewellery and soft glam

Styling was kept simple. Samantha skipped a blingy, statement diamond set and went for understated black diamond jewellery from Veda Diamonds — a floral necklace with dark antiqued stones and matching drop earrings. It blended right into the actor's outfit instead of competing with it.

For glam, Samantha went with soft waves, warm nude tones, a smoky eye and that lit-from-within dewy skin. Basically, the classic Samantha glow, but elevated. What is special about this Samantha look is how modern it feels while still being traditional. There’s a notion that maternity festive wear has to be bright or in soft pastels. Samantha just proved that black, when done in the right fabric and cut, can be just as celebratory, just as soft, and way more classy.