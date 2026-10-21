Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fragrance brand hits ₹120 crore revenue, records 8-fold growth in 8 months
Secret Alchemist, co-founded by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ankita Thadani and Akash Vali, recording eightfold growth in eight months.
Fans are often busy keeping track of how many crores their favourite stars’ films have earned at the box office. But box office collections aren't the only milestones celebrities are celebrating these days. Like many stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ventured into entrepreneurship, and her fragrance brand has recently crossed the ₹100-crore mark in revenue.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fragrance brand crosses ₹120 crore in revenue
Secret Alchemist, the fragrance brand co-founded by Samantha, Ankita Thadani and Akash Vali, has crossed ₹120 crore in revenue. The brand has established a presence in India’s evolving fragrance market and is gaining popularity thanks to its clean formulations. It has also recorded eightfold growth over the past eight months, crossing the ₹120-crore milestone.
Speaking about the milestone, Samantha said, “It feels incredibly rewarding to see two very different journeys reach such meaningful milestones. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a project that holds a special place in my heart, while Secret Alchemist has been a journey of building something from the ground up with a team that believes deeply in the vision. I’m grateful for the love, trust and support that have brought us here. These milestones encourage me to keep pushing boundaries and creating work that resonates with people.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s other business ventures
Secret Alchemist isn't Samantha's only business venture. In 2020, she co-founded Saaki, a contemporary Indian women's fashion and lifestyle brand, with entrepreneur Sushruthi Krishna. She is also associated with Mile Collective, an Indian activewear and lifestyle brand co-founded with Harshita Motaparthi and Pravishta Nadella. Samantha has also co-founded the supplement brand Gataca.
Another ₹100-crore milestone for Samantha
Alongside her business ventures, Samantha has also achieved success on the film front. Her recent film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she produced and headlined, crossed ₹100 crore at the box office.
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Telugu film also starred Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. The film's music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Om Prakash serving as cinematographer and Dharmendra Kakarala as editor. Released on June 19, 2026, Maa Inti Bangaaram became the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, surpassing Mahanati (2018).
On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first worked together on The Family Man 2 and later collaborated on Citadel: Honey Bunny and Maa Inti Bangaaram. The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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